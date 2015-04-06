The adviser is based on breakdown of levels 2 Stochastic. Has the built-in mechanism of calculation of profit and also closes all open positions on Take Profit in the general profit. The adviser works at currency pairs: EURUSD, GPBUSD on 5 minute taymfreym. To test the adviser isn't present sense as the tester of strategy even close doesn't make those transactions which are made on the real account.

Settings of the adviser for the 4th sign





Lots_St 0.01 (At a deposit of $1000 for both currency pairs) Lots_St 0.02 (At a deposit of $2000 for both currency pairs) multilot 2.0 (I advise not to change) MySpread 20 (At most 25-30 increases risks) TakeProfit 10 Stochastic - Kperiod 14 Stochastic2 - Kperiod 44 To leave all other settings invariable.

Settings of the adviser for the 5th sign





Lots_St 0.01 (At a deposit of $1000 for both currency pairs) Lots_St 0.02 (At a deposit of $2000 for both currency pairs) multilot 2.0 (I advise not to change) MySpread 20 (At most 25-30 increases risks) TakeProfit 100 Stochastic - Kperiod 14 Stochastic2 - Kperiod 44 To leave all other settings invariable



