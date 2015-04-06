GreedPlay

The adviser is based on breakdown of levels 2 Stochastic. Has the built-in mechanism of calculation of profit and also closes all open positions on Take Profit in the general profit. The adviser works at currency pairs: EURUSD, GPBUSD on 5 minute taymfreym. To test the adviser isn't present sense as the tester of strategy even close doesn't make those transactions which are made on the real account. 

Settings of the adviser for the 4th sign

  1. Lots_St 0.01 (At a deposit of $1000 for both currency pairs)
  2. Lots_St 0.02 (At a deposit of $2000 for both currency pairs)
  3. multilot 2.0 (I advise not to change)
  4. MySpread 20 (At most 25-30 increases risks)
  5. TakeProfit 10
  6. Stochastic - Kperiod 14
  7. Stochastic2 - Kperiod 44
  8. To leave all other settings invariable.
Settings of the adviser for the 5th sign

  1. Lots_St 0.01 (At a deposit of $1000 for both currency pairs)
  2. Lots_St 0.02 (At a deposit of $2000 for both currency pairs)
  3. multilot 2.0 (I advise not to change)
  4. MySpread 20 (At most 25-30 increases risks)
  5. TakeProfit 100
  6. Stochastic - Kperiod 14
  7. Stochastic2 - Kperiod 44
  8. To leave all other settings invariable


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XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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