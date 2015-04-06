Pityuk Scalper

̶D̶i̶s̶c̶o̶u̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶u̶n̶t̶i̶l̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ ̶3̶0̶:̶ ̶1̶7̶5̶$̶ ̶ ̶!̶!̶!̶





This is a scalper, only trades in high volatility situations, and keep trades open for a short time.

The EA is sensitive to delay (latency) in data transmission to the broker, so the use of a low latency VPS is highly recommended.

The timeframe does not matter!

EA currently only operates on 4 currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY.

This expert not use martingale and grid system!

In the comments you will find some set files.



I attached here a couple of backtests (from 2018.01.01 to 2021.04.15), these tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality in TDS.

̶N̶o̶w̶ ̶i̶t̶ ̶c̶a̶n̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶p̶u̶r̶c̶h̶a̶s̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶t̶ ̶h̶a̶l̶f̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶(̶1̶7̶5̶$̶)̶ ̶u̶n̶t̶i̶l̶ ̶2̶0̶2̶1̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ ̶3̶0̶.̶



