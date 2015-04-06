Pityuk Scalper

 ̶D̶i̶s̶c̶o̶u̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶u̶n̶t̶i̶l̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ ̶3̶0̶:̶ ̶1̶7̶5̶$̶ ̶ ̶!̶!̶!̶


This is a scalper, only trades in high volatility situations, and keep trades open for a short time.

The EA is sensitive to delay (latency) in data transmission to the broker, so the use of a low latency VPS is highly recommended.

The timeframe does not matter!

EA currently only operates on 4 currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY.

This expert not use martingale and grid system!

In the comments you will find some set files.

I attached here a couple of backtests (from 2018.01.01 to 2021.04.15), these tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality in TDS.

 ̶N̶o̶w̶ ̶i̶t̶ ̶c̶a̶n̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶p̶u̶r̶c̶h̶a̶s̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶t̶ ̶h̶a̶l̶f̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶(̶1̶7̶5̶$̶)̶ ̶u̶n̶t̶i̶l̶ ̶2̶0̶2̶1̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ ̶3̶0̶.̶


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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PityuksEA
Budai Istvan
Experts
Hi All! I present my own EA. I use this EA on real cent account from 2019 november:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/660259  . I attached here a couple of backtests from last year. These tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality. Minimum required equity is 500€, but recommended initial deposit is 1000€ with 500:1 leverage. EA profitable only on EURUSD and GBPUSD currency. The expert does not care on which time frame we use it. The expert can be used with or without Martingale, the tests can
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