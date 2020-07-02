DMC Average Volume


516/5000
Average volume indicator to calculate the average volume for a given period. Useful as a filter to measure the strength of a trend, or false breaks in support or resistance.

It does not give a signal to buy or sell, it only acts as a filter to avoid entering into transactions with a drop in volume, or below-average volume, which may indicate disinterest in trading at the price level.

It has only the parameters of period, method of calculating the average and type of volume.

It has 2 buffers: 0 = volume and 2 = average.
Recommended products
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
KVO Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Indicators
Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) - A Powerful Trend & Momentum Indicator This is an enhanced version of the Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) , a widely used indicator designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, trend direction, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. How the KVO Indicator Works: Volume-Based Trend Identification – Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price movements, the KVO uses both price and volume to detect market trends and momentum shifts .
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
VWAP plus Volume Profile by Professionals
Lorraine Andaleon
Indicators
VWAP + Volume Profile Combined Indicator FREE Launch Offer OVERVIEW Professional combination of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)  and Volume Profile in a single MT5 indicator. This powerful tool  combines two of the most respected institutional trading tools  into one seamless display. KEY FEATURES 1. VWAP with 6 calculation modes 2. Volume Profile with Value Area analysis 3. Point of Control identification 4. Standard deviation bands 5. Dynamic color changing 6. Separate buy/sell vol
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicators
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicators
Weis Waves is a technical indicator developed by David Weis, inspired by Richard Wyckoff’s principles. Unlike traditional volume, which is shown bar by bar, Weis Waves accumulates volume into bullish or bearish “waves,” restarting the count whenever price changes direction. This method allows traders to clearly see the true strength of market moves , as each wave reflects the intensity of the volume behind a sequence of candles. Key features: Groups volume into buying and selling waves. Highl
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Volume Above Average
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
Volume Above Average Indicator - MQL5 Introduction The Volume Above Average Indicator is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform that helps traders identify the current trading volume compared to the historical average. The indicator uses three different sensitivity levels to classify volume into weak, medium, and strong, providing a clear visualization of market momentum. Key Features Displays trading volume in a separate window. Compares the current volume with the historical a
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.11 (27)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Phoenix Measured Box
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
PHOENIX MEASURED BOX DASHBOARD, engineered specifically for Phoenix Au Trading to provide "No dreams, just the tools" for high-precision institutional-style trading. 1. THE INDICATOR DEFINITION The Phoenix Measured Box is a multi-dimensional analysis tool designed for SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and ICT-style traders. It combines time-segmented price action with real-time volume metrics and automated target projections. Key Components: 15m Range Boxes: Automatically identifies and boxes every 15
FREE
Umagads Candle Timer MT5
Rahman Supriyatman
Indicators
Umagads Candle Timer MT5 Precision Timing for Disciplined Traders Umagads Candle Timer is a high-performance utility designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand absolute precision. In fast-moving markets, knowing exactly when a candle will close is the difference between a perfect entry and a missed opportunity. Whether you are scalping the M1 timeframe or swing trading on Daily charts, this tool puts the countdown exactly where you need it, ensuring you are always one step ahead of the next ma
FREE
DS Relative Volume Indicator RVOL
Richard Segrue
Indicators
DS RVOL: The Relative Volume Indicator for MT5 RVOL is a straightforward Relative Volume (RVOL) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows you how current volume compares to a historical average, providing a quick way to gauge the strength of a price move. How it Works Relative Volume is a simple ratio: R V O L = C u rre n t V o l u m e ​/ A v er a g e H i s t or i c a l V o l u m e RVOL > 1.0 : Volume is higher than usual. This suggests there's strong interest and potential for a sustained move. RVOL
FREE
SwingProfile
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
OVERVIEW Swing Profile is a dynamic, structure-aware volume profiling tool that builds a complete volume profile for each completed market swing. Instead of using fixed sessions or arbitrary time ranges, the indicator anchors its profile strictly between confirmed swing highs and swing lows, allowing traders to analyze exactly where volume accumulated inside each directional leg. The profile updates in real time while a swing is still forming and finalizes once the swing direction flips, prov
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
Indicators
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework
Parinya Thipchart
Indicators
Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework The Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework is a multi-timeframe price action scanner for XAUUSD (Gold Spot) . It monitors all 9 timeframes simultaneously — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN — and displays pattern detection results on a real-time dashboard drawn directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the Mae Pla Green Pen trading methodology, which uses structured price action patterns to identify potential trade setups. Pattern Detection Three
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
PivoTrack VP Pivot Anchored Volume Profile
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
PivoTrack VP A pivot-anchored volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that maps volume distribution between consecutive Pivot High and Pivot Low points, revealing where price acceptance and rejection occurred. PivoTrack VP is a volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects Pivot High and Pivot Low points on any chart and renders a full volume profile for each segment between them. The indicator displays the Point of Control, Value Area High, Value Area Low, and a backgro
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Displays the distribution of traded volume by price level, showing where institutional activity occurs. Unlike standard volume (over time), it reveals where volume actually concentrated. Key points: Horizontal bars = volume at each price Longer bar → higher volume Red zones = major support/resistance Main uses: Identify true support/resistance zones Locate POC (Point of Control) Define Value Area (70% of total volume) Use low-volume zones for stops and targets Color
FREE
BearBullBalance
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator shows the number and ratio of ticks with the price growth and fall for each candle of the chart. The upper part of the histogram in the form of thin lines shows the number of price growth ticks (bullish strength), while the lower part shows the amount of price fall ticks (bearish strength). The thicker histogram bars is the difference between the strength of bulls and bears. A positive difference is displayed in green, and the negative one is red. The strength of bulls increases wh
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.65 (46)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
Trend Streaks MT5
Petr Sedlacek
Indicators
Description (English) TrendStreaks Indicator — Analyze Consecutive Bullish and Bearish Runs The   TrendStreaks   indicator provides a clear statistical overview of bullish and bearish streaks in market trends. It automatically analyzes daily and weekly price data to identify how long uptrends or downtrends typically last, how strong they are, and what their average and maximum moves are (in pips and percent). Detects and counts all   bullish   and   bearish streaks   (series of consecutive up o
FREE
Steady Bands3
Roberto Tavares
Indicators
Equidistant bands indicator with calculated moving average, allows you to configure the band size and can be used freely as an entry / exit indicator. Buffer 0 = price, buffer 1 = upper band, buffer 2 = lower band. you can also configure the periods of moving averages used in the calculations and also the shift to previous bars in addition to the price that can CLOSE (default) or OPEN. Excellent for fast daily moving pairs and frequent returns.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
More from author
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
DMC Donchian Channel
Deibson Carvalho
4.67 (3)
Indicators
What are Donchian Channels? Donchian Channels are three lines generated by moving average calculations that comprise an indicator formed by upper and lower bands around a mid-range or median band. The upper band marks the highest price of a security over N periods while the lower band marks the lowest price of a security over N periods. The area between the upper and lower bands represents the Donchian Channel. Career futures trader Richard Donchian developed the indicator in the mid-twentieth c
FREE
DMC Trend
Deibson Carvalho
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator that uses ATR and standard deviation to calculate the current trend. It has the top and bottom line. The top line is shown when it is high, and the bottom line when it is low. The indicator does not draw a trend line or show the trend for the day, or for a certain period. It has the function of indicating the current trend, and may indicate a reversal. use it with caution and at your own risk.
FREE
Filter:
ceseixas
70
ceseixas 2023.06.24 21:48 
 

Interessante o indicador. A única dúvida que tenho é que em alguns candles ele informa cor diferente do candle, ou seja, um candle de alta (verde) com volume de baixa (vermelho) ou vice-versa. Gostaria de saber como você determina a cor da barra de volume. Grato.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 12:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review