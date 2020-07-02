DMC Average Volume
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
516/5000
Average volume indicator to calculate the average volume for a given period. Useful as a filter to measure the strength of a trend, or false breaks in support or resistance.
It does not give a signal to buy or sell, it only acts as a filter to avoid entering into transactions with a drop in volume, or below-average volume, which may indicate disinterest in trading at the price level.
It has only the parameters of period, method of calculating the average and type of volume.
It has 2 buffers: 0 = volume and 2 = average.
It does not give a signal to buy or sell, it only acts as a filter to avoid entering into transactions with a drop in volume, or below-average volume, which may indicate disinterest in trading at the price level.
It has only the parameters of period, method of calculating the average and type of volume.
It has 2 buffers: 0 = volume and 2 = average.
Interessante o indicador. A única dúvida que tenho é que em alguns candles ele informa cor diferente do candle, ou seja, um candle de alta (verde) com volume de baixa (vermelho) ou vice-versa. Gostaria de saber como você determina a cor da barra de volume. Grato.