DMC Average Volume

Average volume indicator to calculate the average volume for a given period.

Useful as a filter to measure the strength of a trend, or false breaks in support or resistance.

It does not give a signal to buy or sell, it only acts as a filter to avoid entering into transactions with a drop in volume, or below-average volume, which may indicate disinterest in trading at the price level.

It has only the parameters of period, method of calculating the average and type of volume.

It has 2 buffers: 0 = volume and 2 = average.