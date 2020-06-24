Please contact me or send me a message after you have purchased the FX-CODE

This systems supports

technical traders

fundamental traders

sentimental traders

NON repaint entry with trend entry confirmations.

this is a build up system so please contact me for more indicators to add

THE FX-CODE V1.0 is one of the Forex & Relax Strategy systems, and it’s made to fit any kind of trader from newbie to professional. This system can suet any style of trading fundamental or technical all you have to do is stick to the rules and you will grantee your self-success. One of the biggest tool in trading is self-control over money management, above that you must have a trading plane to know how to control your money. Being money smart is a choice, and you must always risk 3% of your account that’s the golden rule in risk management says the smart people and I say this is smart because when you hit a stop loss you will always have another chance to try your luck again. Keep consistent. Don’t force success. Keep things simple. Don’t give up and Good luck.

Timeframes to use is

M15 for scalping

M30 for intraday

H1 for swing

Go to telegram and look for @FOREXNRELAX1TBOSS or add me on whatsapp 0768046876 or email me on thabo.mm3@gmail.com and I will give you the strategy to trade with the fx-code like a pro .I will also send you more files to install to complete the fx-code.