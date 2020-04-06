DarkMatter EA
- Experts
- Wujie Duan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The DarkMatter is a trending EA, which used to EURUSD .The ea use below strategy:
- Use moving averages to determine direction
- Use money flow index and Williams Overbought/Oversold index to determine the market power
- Use accelerating indicator to filter the market power.
- Support multi language: English, Japanese and Chinese.
The EA's feature:
- Strictly risk control, High risk will stop trading.
- Steady profit
The EA's parameter:
- RiskPercent : The risk percent ,min is 0.50% max is 10%
- MaxSpread: If the current spread > max spread the ea will be stop trading.
- MagicNumber: The EA magic number to identify DarkMatter EA.
- SettingStopLoss setting of stop loss, over this stop loss will cut the position.Default 42.
- GlobalTakeProfit: The setting of takeprofit, over this profit will cut the positon.Default 42.
- TrailingStopLoss: The trailing stoploss ,which already best for eurusd
- GlobalTradingLots: The setting of trading lots,default is 0.1.
- GlobalTestLots:The settiong of testing lots,default is 0.01.
- Language: The EA language, Engish: 0 , Chinese: 1 , Japanese:2 .Default is English
- CommentColor: The color of ea.
We test the DarkMatter EA from 2007.11.27 01:41 to 2019.11.27 08:57 which the use 2 mode :
1. Open Price Only for quick testing,The 12 years, the growing is 4830/1000 = 483% , each year compound interest is 14%. 1.14**12 = 4.817904819828484
2. Every tick testing, The 12 years, the growing is 11261/1000 = 1126%, each year compound interest is 22% 1.22**12 = 10.87221339872291