DemoTradeFields MT5
- Experts
- Olena Skrynnik
- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 21 June 2020
Dear friends, I present to you my TradeFields EA adapted for Forex, modeling is based on machine learning using averaging and grid trading.
The EA is a fully automatic light version and it is intended for trading in a single currency mode with a fixed micro lot and has only trading session intervals for all days of the week as external settings.
You can find professional versions of advisors with many settings and many additional functions at the following links:
