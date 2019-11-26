MA plus WPR Full
- Experts
- Danny Setyawijayanto
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving Average VS William's Percentage Range
This EA have 5 Moving Average Filter and WPR.
It will open SELL if price between MA1 and MA2, and the MA1 > MA2 > MA3
MA4 > MA5 and WPR value > WPR High
It has various input for lot management, step, distance pips between MA, SL, TP and so on.
Default set is not the best. capital suggested is 5k$ for all pair and 0.01 starting lot.
========================================================================================
Here is the signal, using this EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/671977
========================================================================================