Multi Positions Analyzer and Closer

Analysis and management of a large number of open positions. Cumulative take, stop, trailing stop and many other closing scenarios.

The Expert Advisor runs on any pair and sees all open positions on all pairs. Analyzing profit and other parameters can close all positions or selective ones following the settings.
It can work with all open positions as well as take into account Magic, a trading pair or a direction - LONG or SHORT.

DOES NOT OPEN POSITION himself, only in the strategy tester mode to demonstrate the capabilities.
Video Multi Positions Analyzer and Closer
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