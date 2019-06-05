Multi Positions Analyzer and Closer MT4

Analysis and management of a large number of open positions. Cumulative take, stop, trailing stop and many other closing scenarios.

The Expert Advisor runs on any pair and sees all open positions on all pairs. Analyzing profit and other parameters can close all positions or selective ones following the settings.
It can work with all open positions as well as take into account Magic, a trading pair or a direction - LONG or SHORT.

DOES NOT OPEN POSITION himself, only in the strategy tester mode to demonstrate the capabilities.
Video Multi Positions Analyzer and Closer MT4
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Multi Positions Analyzer and Closer
Evgeny Dyuka
Experts
Analysis and management of a large number of open positions . Cumulative take, stop, trailing stop and many other closing scenarios. The Expert Advisor runs on any pair and sees all open positions on all pairs. Analyzing profit and other parameters can close all positions or selective ones following the settings. It can work with all open positions as well as take into account Magic, a trading pair or a direction - LONG or SHORT. DOES NOT OPEN POSITION himself, only in the strategy tester m
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