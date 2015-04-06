PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA

This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future. For these reasons my strategies have good result on backtest (they must be profitable of course on the past) but most important and crucial they are ROBUST.

I tested my EA on:

from 2003 to 2019 data

on long "Out of sample period" (about 5 years)

on different correlate markets (for example GBPUSD, USDCHF etc)

on different timeframe (M15;M30;H1)

with slippage test (simutate with higher level of slippage)

with skip trades test (simulate that some trade skip with some probability)

with several robusteness test (several montecarlo tests with parameters variatios)

with Walf forward matrix test

I could optimize parameters of EA to achieve better and better equity curve…but it is optimum for the past data and does not regard the future performance. Do not belive on EA with super linear and perfect equity curve: it is over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. DO NOT RELY to EAs with perfect and super linear equity curve: they are built with over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. They are built to maximixe the past! EA must be ROBUST

Please note that the best strategy to be profitable is to have a PORTFOLIO of 10-15 strategies: different strategies, different crosses, different timeframe, or all of them.

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The strategy is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, scalping etc. It is recomended for medium-long term investment. EA's portfolio are even more ROBUST.

To use on MT4 please download indicators here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1joO3BTTqTmNIFUvqPH-PiKUgNwyXD06t?usp=sharing

It works with several crosses (eurusd/gbpusd)

EURUSD H1 reccomended