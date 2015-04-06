Fiber210

Forex EURUSD 2010 H1

 

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA

This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will  work in the future. For these reasons my strategies have good result on backtest (they must be profitable of course on the past) but most important and crucial they are  ROBUST.

I tested my EA on:

  • from 2003 to 2019 data
  • on long "Out of sample period" (about 5 years)
  • on different correlate markets (for example GBPUSD, USDCHF etc)
  • on different timeframe (M15;M30;H1)
  • with slippage test (simutate with higher level of slippage)
  • with skip trades test (simulate that some trade skip with some probability)
  • with several robusteness test (several montecarlo tests with parameters variatios)
  • with Walf forward matrix test

I could optimize parameters of EA to achieve better and better equity curve…but it is optimum for the past data and does not regard the future performance. Do not belive on EA with super linear and perfect equity curve: it is over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. DO NOT RELY to EAs with perfect and super linear equity curve: they are built with over-optimization (overfitting) on past data. They are built to maximixe the past!  EA must be ROBUST

Please note that the best strategy to be profitable is to have a  PORTFOLIO of 10-15 strategies: different strategies, different crosses, different timeframe, or all of them.

*************************************

The strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale, scalping etc. It is recomended for medium-long term investment. EA's portfolio are even more ROBUST.

To use on MT4 please  download indicators herehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1joO3BTTqTmNIFUvqPH-PiKUgNwyXD06t?usp=sharing

It works with several crosses (eurusd/gbpusd)

  • EURUSD H1 reccomended

Backtest data with high reliability  from 2003 to 2019 (16 years)!!!

This EA can be used with different crosses, timeframe and with other my EAs to build a very  stable and robust portfolio.

Very low DD as you can see from screenshot.


It passed ROBUSTNESS tests (montecarlo, Walk forward matrix, Slippage)

No leverage is required. If you use more EAs 1:30 is ok

You can use fixed amount (100$, 200$ or what you prefer) or money management (risk %) ---> You can set the  Risk Percentage: suggested 1%-3% (max DD about 8-20%)

With fixed order amount (100 Euro) the BACKTEST DD is about 2% (see screenshot).


On EA you can SET several parameters  and trading time

 If you want to reduce DD set "close at friday" (but I suggest to leave strategy work all days)


If you don’t have an IC Markets account and you want use IC Markets as broker(you can use the broker you want, of course) you can use the following link in order to have reduced commissions (you will  save 21% on commission).  https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=37877

link 




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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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