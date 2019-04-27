Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedge

Please use VPS or use computer 24/24.

It use Scalping and Hedging algorithm.

Default setting is good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.1 lot for US30 Indices such as Pepperstone...

Minimum deposit require is 500 USD.

It can make from 1000$ to 4000$ in 1 year with backtest 99% and Low DD. So amazing.

Max oder : Max oder open.

Profit oder: When at profit. Close all oder. ($)

EA always use hedging so it never lose.