Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedge

Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedging

Supported currency pairs:  This Ea is develop for trading (US30) Dow 30 Futures Indices. 

Recommended timeframe:   M5 

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

    Please use VPS or use computer 24/24.

    It use Scalping and Hedging algorithm.

    Default setting is good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.1 lot for US30 Indices such as Pepperstone...

    Minimum deposit require is 500 USD. 

    It can make from 1000$ to 4000$ in 1 year with backtest 99% and Low DD. So amazing. 

    Max oder : Max oder open.

    Profit oder: When at profit. Close all oder. ($)

    EA always use hedging so it never lose.

     Pleáe use VPS or use computer 24/24.

Backtest : 99.99% with variable spread and Spread 50 Points.Don't worry about spread because backtest with high spread Point is still profitable


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Truong Quoc Hung
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Best pair  : GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Timeframe: M15 Backtest  from 1/1/2019-07/06/2019 Deposit 1000$ can make 1700$ in 4 month with lotsize 0.3  and Maximal Drawdown : 8.4%. So small.  Please view in my attach image. This Ea is optimize for GBP currency. Please use it for GBP currency with timeframe M15. It can auto calculate Stoploss and Take Profit so it is very easy to setup it.
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Best Night Scalper EA
Truong Quoc Hung
5 (2)
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Best Night Scalper EA Supported currency pairs:   GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/CAD Recommended timeframe:   M15 The EA does   not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with   market orders   and   uses a stop loss   for each trade! Features: Magic: If set to a number = 0 it will calculate MagicNumber automatically GMT_Open_Hour   = 22; GMT_Close_Hour   = 02; LotSize   = 0.0 if lotsize=0, use risk setting. Risk                           = 10; 1000$ lot 0.1 UseFreeMargin  
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drlexwilson
35
drlexwilson 2020.09.02 13:18 
 

The default settings are not working for me.

Tomtom1412
24
Tomtom1412 2020.08.03 17:31 
 

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