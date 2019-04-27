Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedge
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 May 2019
- Activations: 5
Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedging
Supported currency pairs: This Ea is develop for trading (US30) Dow 30 Futures Indices.
Recommended timeframe: M5
The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!
Features:
Please use VPS or use computer 24/24.
It use Scalping and Hedging algorithm.
Default setting is good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.1 lot for US30 Indices such as Pepperstone...
Minimum deposit require is 500 USD.
It can make from 1000$ to 4000$ in 1 year with backtest 99% and Low DD. So amazing.
Max oder : Max oder open.
Profit oder: When at profit. Close all oder. ($)
EA always use hedging so it never lose.
Pleáe use VPS or use computer 24/24.
The default settings are not working for me.