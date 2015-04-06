TrendGridHedge

I personally always trade at EURUSD 1 and 5 minutes and always set the basic settings to these time units.

You can also test on other pairs or trades and all time units, but the parameters must be set.





Deser Expert Advisor has 3 functions.





Trend EA - Grid EA - Hedge EA





You can start in GRID mode with 500 USD and earn 500USD per month with a DD of about 30% or start with 5000 USD and earn up to 5000 per month.

The functions are basically very simple.

If someone wants to know more, just write a message.

I have full versions of this EA.

I will offer this EA as well as all other EA on my Weseite.

www.forex-expert-advisors.at





to the settings:





MODE A is HEGE

MODE B is Grid with trend or against trend.





DAY TARGET:

Day Target is helpful when someone tells me to pay $ 100 a day, which minimizes the risk tremendously.

There is also the possibility to set Close with money.

Among other things, it is also ühblich to use the news and time filter.





OPEN ONLY ONE WAY:

Open BUY and SELL at the same time.





INDICATORS

You can choose BETWEEN 2 or 3 MA lines or Stochastic or both indicators together.

The reverse function also very helpful when testing other settings.





There is also the possibility of HEDG mode.





With TP1

TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5

where the SL can be tightened. (Trailing)





For Hege Mode, I will later post my own sets as this is still being edited to improve the function.