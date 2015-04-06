TrendGridHedge

I personally always trade at EURUSD 1 and 5 minutes and always set the basic settings to these time units.

You can also test on other pairs or trades and all time units, but the parameters must be set.


Deser Expert Advisor has 3 functions.


Trend EA - Grid EA - Hedge EA


You can start in GRID mode with 500 USD and earn 500USD per month with a DD of about 30% or start with 5000 USD and earn up to 5000 per month.

The functions are basically very simple.

If someone wants to know more, just write a message.

I have full versions of this EA.

I will offer this EA as well as all other EA on my Weseite.

www.forex-expert-advisors.at


to the settings:


MODE A is HEGE

MODE B is Grid with trend or against trend.


DAY TARGET:

Day Target is helpful when someone tells me to pay $ 100 a day, which minimizes the risk tremendously.

There is also the possibility to set Close with money.

Among other things, it is also ühblich to use the news and time filter.


OPEN ONLY ONE WAY:

Open BUY and SELL at the same time.


INDICATORS

You can choose BETWEEN 2 or 3 MA lines or Stochastic or both indicators together.

The reverse function also very helpful when testing other settings.


There is also the possibility of HEDG mode.


With TP1

TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5

where the SL can be tightened. (Trailing)


For Hege Mode, I will later post my own sets as this is still being edited to improve the function.

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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Martingale or Fixlot !! Time unit: 1 min MM Type 1 Mrtingale MM Type 2 Fixlot Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000 In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away. The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted! Wish good luck. I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one! Real account Broker FBS Server Real 9: 290046195 Password: Invest1 Broker FBS Real 3 Login 23031
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Start with $ 1,000. Win $ 2,900 USD in 2 months. Due to the many calculations of the course a long backtest of several years is not possible. In this EA Heding mode, raster mode, outbreak ...... with the trend against the trend. Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA. On request also with stochastics. In this EA-Heding mode, the grid mode stands with the trend against the trend. Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA. On request also with
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5 (1)
Experts
You do not have to set anything on this EA because it already has the best settings. Pure breakout and acts only in high news where the range goes out via a special indicator. We did a backtest of 2 years with 99.9% tickdata. The result very much on the video! Best Timeframe: 1 min and 5 min Only EURUSD best ECN account with as little spread as possible. With a spread of 12, the EA is still working quite well! VPS should be very fast at least 1 - 4 ms
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