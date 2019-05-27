BlackBox

5
You do not have to set anything on this EA because it already has the best settings.
Pure breakout and acts only in high news where the range goes out via a special indicator.
We did a backtest of 2 years with 99.9% tickdata.
The result very much on the video!

Best Timeframe: 1 min and 5 min

Only EURUSD best ECN account with as little spread as possible.
With a spread of 12, the EA is still working quite well!

VPS should be very fast at least 1 - 4 ms
Reviews 6
MR.E
267
MR.E 2019.06.18 21:09 
 

Excellent customer service! And everyone should feel free to reach out to Martin if they have any question! Super helpful! I'm testing the EA now, which has done great on backtest! I'll update soon!

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
Dragons Risk Shield
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
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5 (1)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Tornadoo
Martin Kirschner
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Martingale or Fixlot !! Time unit: 1 min MM Type 1 Mrtingale MM Type 2 Fixlot Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000 In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away. The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted! Wish good luck. I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one! Real account Broker FBS Server Real 9: 290046195 Password: Invest1 Broker FBS Real 3 Login 23031
TrendGridHedge
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I personally always trade at EURUSD 1 and 5 minutes and always set the basic settings to these time units. You can also test on other pairs or trades and all time units, but the parameters must be set. Deser Expert Advisor has 3 functions. Trend EA - Grid EA - Hedge EA You can start in GRID mode with 500 USD and earn 500USD per month with a DD of about 30% or start with 5000 USD and earn up to 5000 per month. The functions are basically very simple. If someone wants to know more, just write a
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Start with $ 1,000. Win $ 2,900 USD in 2 months. Due to the many calculations of the course a long backtest of several years is not possible. In this EA Heding mode, raster mode, outbreak ...... with the trend against the trend. Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA. On request also with stochastics. In this EA-Heding mode, the grid mode stands with the trend against the trend. Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA. On request also with
Terminatorx Full
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This EA works with fast and long movements. This EA is a full version with MAX Lot 1000 Only on EURUSD timeframe 1 min. Start with 50USD or 100 USD  This EA is a mix of Team Austria and IO9 where Terminator does not need such a fast speed as IO9. This version is, so to speak, a lite version with the limit of max 1 lot. The first trades with it were made on an ECN account with a VPS of 23 MS. Nevertheless, we recommend a slightly faster connection to the broker.
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MR.E
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MR.E 2019.06.18 21:09 
 

Excellent customer service! And everyone should feel free to reach out to Martin if they have any question! Super helpful! I'm testing the EA now, which has done great on backtest! I'll update soon!

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