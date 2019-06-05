FEA Premium

Start with $ 1,000. Win $ 2,900 USD in 2 months.





Due to the many calculations of the course a long backtest of several years is not possible.





In this EA Heding mode, raster mode, outbreak ......

with the trend against the trend.

Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA.

On request also with stochastics.

In this EA-Heding mode, the grid mode stands with the trend against the trend.

Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA.

On request also with stochastics.

One can set that the EA can act only in the channel or only outside of the channel.

The MA period of the channel can be set individually from 1 to 2000.





When a position is opened in trend, it can be determined that this position closes at $ 0.5 or $ 10.

Only if the course goes in the wrong direction, you can work with Heding or Grid.

It can be estimated how many positions are edited with martingale before the standard lot is opened.

I can not describe the many settings because there are so many options.

This EA can also be used as a breakout.

One can set that the EA can act only in the channel or only outside of the channel.

The MA period of the channel can be set individually from 1 to 2000





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