FEA Premium

Start with $ 1,000. Win $ 2,900 USD in 2 months.

Due to the many calculations of the course a long backtest of several years is not possible.

In this EA Heding mode, raster mode, outbreak ......
with the trend against the trend.
Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA.
On request also with stochastics.
In this EA-Heding mode, the grid mode stands with the trend against the trend.
Indicators We have a channel that you can customize, and 2 or 3 MA.
On request also with stochastics.
One can set that the EA can act only in the channel or only outside of the channel.
The MA period of the channel can be set individually from 1 to 2000.

When a position is opened in trend, it can be determined that this position closes at $ 0.5 or $ 10.
Only if the course goes in the wrong direction, you can work with Heding or Grid.
It can be estimated how many positions are edited with martingale before the standard lot is opened.
I can not describe the many settings because there are so many options.
This EA can also be used as a breakout.
One can set that the EA can act only in the channel or only outside of the channel.
The MA period of the channel can be set individually from 1 to 2000

www.forex-expert-advisors.at
Video FEA Premium
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Tornadoo
Martin Kirschner
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Martingale or Fixlot !! Time unit: 1 min MM Type 1 Mrtingale MM Type 2 Fixlot Minimum lever: 1: 500 and or 1: 1000 In the discussions I will add a few sentences right away. The EA is programmed for EURUSD, but can also be used with other pairs. In this case, the settings must be adjusted! Wish good luck. I test on the two accounts relatively many settings so do not wonder if it is more or less one! Real account Broker FBS Server Real 9: 290046195 Password: Invest1 Broker FBS Real 3 Login 23031
TrendGridHedge
Martin Kirschner
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I personally always trade at EURUSD 1 and 5 minutes and always set the basic settings to these time units. You can also test on other pairs or trades and all time units, but the parameters must be set. Deser Expert Advisor has 3 functions. Trend EA - Grid EA - Hedge EA You can start in GRID mode with 500 USD and earn 500USD per month with a DD of about 30% or start with 5000 USD and earn up to 5000 per month. The functions are basically very simple. If someone wants to know more, just write a
BlackBox
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5 (1)
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You do not have to set anything on this EA because it already has the best settings. Pure breakout and acts only in high news where the range goes out via a special indicator. We did a backtest of 2 years with 99.9% tickdata. The result very much on the video! Best Timeframe: 1 min and 5 min Only EURUSD best ECN account with as little spread as possible. With a spread of 12, the EA is still working quite well! VPS should be very fast at least 1 - 4 ms
Terminatorx Full
Martin Kirschner
Experts
This EA works with fast and long movements. This EA is a full version with MAX Lot 1000 Only on EURUSD timeframe 1 min. Start with 50USD or 100 USD  This EA is a mix of Team Austria and IO9 where Terminator does not need such a fast speed as IO9. This version is, so to speak, a lite version with the limit of max 1 lot. The first trades with it were made on an ECN account with a VPS of 23 MS. Nevertheless, we recommend a slightly faster connection to the broker.
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