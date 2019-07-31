Terminatorx Full

This EA works with fast and long movements.
This EA is a full version with MAX Lot 1000
Only on EURUSD timeframe 1 min.

Start with 50USD or 100 USD 

This EA is a mix of Team Austria and IO9 where Terminator does not need such a fast speed as IO9.

This version is, so to speak, a lite version with the limit of max 1 lot.

The first trades with it were made on an ECN account with a VPS of 23 MS.

Nevertheless, we recommend a slightly faster connection to the broker.
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Marcelo Rodrigo Maggi
455
Marcelo Rodrigo Maggi 2019.08.31 17:03 
 

15 days no open order, real FBS account, VPS with 7ms latency ....

https://prnt.sc/p01amd

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