Terminatorx Full
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA works with fast and long movements.
This EA is a full version with MAX Lot 1000
Only on EURUSD timeframe 1 min.
Start with 50USD or 100 USD
This EA is a mix of Team Austria and IO9 where Terminator does not need such a fast speed as IO9.
This version is, so to speak, a lite version with the limit of max 1 lot.
The first trades with it were made on an ECN account with a VPS of 23 MS.
Nevertheless, we recommend a slightly faster connection to the broker.
15 days no open order, real FBS account, VPS with 7ms latency ....
https://prnt.sc/p01amd