Terminatorx Full

This EA works with fast and long movements.

This EA is a full version with MAX Lot 1000

Only on EURUSD timeframe 1 min.





Start with 50USD or 100 USD





This EA is a mix of Team Austria and IO9 where Terminator does not need such a fast speed as IO9.





This version is, so to speak, a lite version with the limit of max 1 lot.





The first trades with it were made on an ECN account with a VPS of 23 MS.





Nevertheless, we recommend a slightly faster connection to the broker.