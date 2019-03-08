Lisaiceland Stoch HA EA

1
Automatic intraday trading
  • Demo it by using provided optimized (.set) files for testing in Strategy Tester!
  • Set it and forget it type of operation
  • No high-risk martingale, averaging, grid or hedge strategies
  • Easy signal to open / opposite signal to close and a new signal and so on
  • Easy signal + opposite signal for trade open/close strategy (like you would do manually but automated)
  • Hybrid strategy ok meaning open by EA, close manually (set TP=0)
  • Works on Demo and Real money accounts (screenshots are from very recent demo trading)
  • Solid custom code maintained and supported (no open-source provided, sorry)
  • Hide TP and SL from broker
  • Indicators used are Stochastic (Stoch) and Heikin Ashi (HA) indicators data
  • It's NOT necessary to have the 2 indicators on any chart
On second HA bar, open in price direction (buy/sell)
  • Trade Open: uses combination of Stoch and HA signals and opens trades with HA as dominating signal
  • Trade Close: uses combination of Stoch and HA signals and closes trades (if chosen as true)
  • Advanced technique to identify the trade entry/exit points
  • .set files (see below links) available to test with Strategy Tester
  • Regular updates: .set files with feature updates and more optimizations
  • Settings are GUI-based accessible in EA panel
  • Easy to understand and intuitive
  • Grow your account in an automated way with the money-management (mm) settings (set to true and risk %)

Set files (latest updated March 12, 2019 GMT +2 06:43 AM)

EURUSD GPBUSD USDJPY USDCAD

EA Recommendations

  • Time Frame is H1
  • Optimized times for trading (GMT +2, please check with your broker to match):
    • EURUSD start hour = 10 & end hour =18
    • GPBUSD start hour = 10 & end hour =18
    • USDJPY start hour = 12 & end hour =14 (some optimizations are also for start hour=12 and end hour=13)
  • ECN broker
  • Low latency VPS
  • Low spread account (the lower the better)
  • 1:50 & $100 if you want (for U.S. clients)

  • Money Management: Please practice good money management (mm) always

Other EA Info

  • All values are expressed in pips
  • We do LIVE testing on US $2000 (1:200, spreads between 2 - 3.8)
  • Offered as a fully-automated trading robot assistant
  • Has been validated by the MQL5 platform
  • Contact us for any help or info
EA Settings
  • Maximum Orders: use maximum orders setting to open multiple orders, simultaneously on signal
  • Please note: all orders are opened by looking at BOTH HA and Stoch and choosing HA as dominant signal to open trade(s)
  • Close On Opposite Signal: if true closes trade on opposite signal by looking at BOTH Stoch and HA
  • CloseByHeikenAshi: if true makes sure to close ONLY by heiken Ashi as only signal
  • SL TP Hidden: if true, the TakeProfit (TP) and StopLoss (SL) will be hidden from broker
  • TP and SL: set as you want
  • TrailingStop: (TS) use the settings if you want TS to be active
  • BreakEven:(BE) use if you want BE to be active
  • Fixed Lot: if you want fixed lot orders. Note: This is turned off if you choose Money Management as true.
  • Money Management: (mm) set to true and use Risk % if you want it active on your account and trades to choose lot sizes
  • Use Time Filtering: make sure coordinate with your broker's time used in your terminal if you want to use optimal trading times (all our .set files are for GMT +2)
  • Use Alert: this section is for you to set up all your alerts needs
  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders (do not change)
  • Trade comment: Text that will show up in your journal Comments column for each trade

Disclaimer

Trading Forex has its risks

Don't trade money you can't afford to lose

We do not guarantee any profits

We do not guarantee this EA will live up to any unusual expectations for profitable trades


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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2019.09.29 05:07 
 

unfortunately he doesn't even exist the tester sorry.

the idea is very nice if it would work

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