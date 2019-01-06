Conquer Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options.





Operating Environment：

1、Recommended currencies: EURCAD, EURCHF, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.

2、At least Balance : 100 USD.

3、TimeFrame : M5

4、Broker:Trusted Brokers

5、Spread : less than 50.

6、Server delay(Ping)： less than 20ms.





Parameters:

RobotComment -ea order comment

MaxSpread- maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;

MaxSlippage-maximum slippage, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;

SLPoint- stop loss points

TPPoint-take profit points

StartTime-the EA operation GMT start hour.



EndTime-the EA operation GMT end hour.

FixLot-fix lot size

RiskManagement-calculate by risk (True or false)

RiskPercent- percentage of the deposit