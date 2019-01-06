Conquer Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Conquer Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options.
Operating Environment：
1、Recommended currencies: EURCAD, EURCHF, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.
2、At least Balance : 100 USD.
3、TimeFrame : M5
4、Broker:Trusted Brokers
5、Spread : less than 50.
6、Server delay(Ping)： less than 20ms.
Parameters:
RobotComment -ea order comment
MaxSpread- maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;
MaxSlippage-maximum slippage, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions;
SLPoint- stop loss points
TPPoint-take profit points
StartTime-the EA operation GMT start hour.
EndTime-the EA operation GMT end hour.
FixLot-fix lot size
RiskManagement-calculate by risk (True or false)
RiskPercent- percentage of the deposit