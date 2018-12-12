PIPs Forecast Indicator

A traders perfect tool to catch big pips in the market

One of its kind indcator that gets you in the game early enough



Supporting Multi-Currencies

Works on all time-frames but if you're not a scalper stick to H1,H4,D1, W1 and MN for good results.

Comes Pre-configured to ensure consitency

Can be used alongside other indicators to avoid accumulation regions and Asian session ranges.

For details, MT5 and EA questions feel free to contact me on elllykamau@gmail.com



Now with alerts.





