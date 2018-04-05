Black Box EURUSD morning MT5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of numerical constant values and output values of Williams R, CCI and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open position.

Prior to give birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method which does not guarantee any results in the future, of course.

The bot is designed to trade during morning hours on EURUSD using 15 minute timeframe.

Despite the fact that this condition is not obligatory, trading logic assumes that no positions should remain open during publications of significant economic news like Non-farm Payrolls.

From machine learning point of view, the EA should be optimized every 52 days using 207 day interval.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in widely spread EET time zone (10 AM - 3 PM by default). If it is necessary to set up trading in UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself due to the fact that the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviours of currency pairs during specific time periods.

Default trading volume is set to 0.05 standard EURUSD lots (EUR 5000 on a typical non-cent account). In order to trade this volume comfortably, your deposit should not be less than EUR 200 given that you use effective leverage equal to 1:25.





Parameters

magic - "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking your orders

- "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking your orders start_hour - time, at which the EA commences trading

- time, at which the EA commences trading stop_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading, closes all orders and positions

- time, at which the EA ends trading, closes all orders and positions friday_close - trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays

- trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays friday_close_hour - time, in which the EA ends trading on Fridays

- time, in which the EA ends trading on Fridays lot - volume of open positions

- volume of open positions stoch_k_1 - period %K of the first Stochastic indicator

- period %K of the first Stochastic indicator stoch_d_1 - period %D of the first Stochastic indicator

- period %D of the first Stochastic indicator stoch_slowing_1 - slowing parameter of the first Stochastic indicator

- slowing parameter of the first Stochastic indicator stoch_k_2 - period %K of the second Stochastic indicator

- period %K of the second Stochastic indicator stoch_d_2 - period %D of the second Stochastic indicator

- period %D of the second Stochastic indicator stoch_slowing_2 - slowing parameter of the second Stochastic indicator

- slowing parameter of the second Stochastic indicator stoch_k_3 - period %K of the third Stochastic indicator

- period %K of the third Stochastic indicator stoch_d_3 - period %D of the third Stochastic indicator

- period %D of the third Stochastic indicator stoch_slowing_3 - slowing parameter of the third Stochastic indicator

- slowing parameter of the third Stochastic indicator wpr_period - value that controls the Williams %R indicator

- value that controls the Williams %R indicator CCI_period - value that controls the CCI indicator

- value that controls the CCI indicator stoch_control_1 - value that controls Stochastic indicators

- value that controls Stochastic indicators stoch_control_2 - value that controls Stochastic indicators



