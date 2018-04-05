Black Box EURUSD morning MT5

  • Experts
  • Alexander Gromov
    Alexander Gromov

    Alexander Gromov

    3 (2)
    Born in Russia and learned at College of Space Machinery in 2005. Since this time, I’ve worked at several top IT companies from Russia and studied machine learning, maths and data science methods under supervision of lecturers from MIPT (Moscow Institute for Physics and Technology). Since 2016 I
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of numerical constant values and output values of Williams R, CCI and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open position.

Prior to give birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method which does not guarantee any results in the future, of course.

The bot is designed to trade during morning hours on EURUSD using 15 minute timeframe.

Despite the fact that this condition is not obligatory, trading logic assumes that no positions should remain open during publications of significant economic news like Non-farm Payrolls.

From machine learning point of view, the EA should be optimized every 52 days using 207 day interval.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in widely spread EET time zone (10 AM - 3 PM by default). If it is necessary to set up trading in UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself due to the fact that the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviours of currency pairs during specific time periods.

Default trading volume is set to 0.05 standard EURUSD lots (EUR 5000 on a typical non-cent account). In order to trade this volume comfortably, your deposit should not be less than EUR 200 given that you use effective leverage equal to 1:25.


Parameters

  • magic - "magic" number, identifier of the EA for marking your orders
  • start_hour - time, at which the EA commences trading
  • stop_hour - time, at which the EA ends trading, closes all orders and positions
  • friday_close - trigger that determines the individual end time of trading on Fridays
  • friday_close_hour - time, in which the EA ends trading on Fridays
  • lot - volume of open positions
  • stoch_k_1 - period %K of the first Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_d_1 - period %D of the first Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_slowing_1 - slowing parameter of the first Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_k_2 - period %K of the second Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_d_2 - period %D of the second Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_slowing_2 - slowing parameter of the second Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_k_3 - period %K of the third Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_d_3 - period %D of the third Stochastic indicator
  • stoch_slowing_3 - slowing parameter of the third Stochastic indicator
  • wpr_period - value that controls the Williams %R indicator
  • CCI_period - value that controls the CCI indicator
  • stoch_control_1 - value that controls Stochastic indicators
  • stoch_control_2 - value that controls Stochastic indicators


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