# Quantum Optimus Gold EA

**Multi-strategy breakout system for XAUUSD — 25 independent engines, one chart.**

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## Overview

Quantum Optimus Gold EA is a pending-order breakout system built specifically for gold. Instead of relying on a single entry model, it runs **25 independent strategies in parallel** , each with its own timeframe, swing-detection settings, stop loss, take profit and trailing behaviour.

Every strategy carries its own magic number, so they never interfere with each other — and you can switch any of them on or off with a single click on the chart panel, even while the market is open.

The idea is diversification inside one instrument. Some engines read Daily structure and wait days for a setup. Others work H1 or M15 and trade far more often. When one model is out of sync with the market, the others are usually not.

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## How it works

1. **Swing detection** — each strategy scans its own timeframe for fractal-based swing highs and lows, using its own left/right strength and lookback depth.

2. **Pending strangle** — a Buy Stop is placed above the swing high and a Sell Stop below the swing low. Offsets can be positive (wait for confirmed break) or negative (anticipate the break before it happens), depending on the preset.

3. **One entry per level** — once a pending order is filled, that swing level is marked as used and will not be traded again. Expired orders release the level for reuse.

4. **Fake breakout filter** — after entry, the EA watches the M1 / M5 / M15 confirmation candles. If the first closed candle rejects the breakout and closes back past the entry price, the position is closed immediately instead of waiting for the stop loss.

5. **Exit management** — fixed SL/TP, break-even move, and points-based trailing stop, all configured per strategy. The trailing distance can automatically absorb the current spread so that spikes are less likely to knock out the stop.

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## Key features

- **25 independent strategies** , each with its own magic number and parameter set

- **On-chart control panel** — live balance, equity, floating and closed P/L, win rate, profit factor, plus a per-strategy table with clickable ON/OFF toggles

- **Fake breakout filter** with three strength levels (1, 2 or 3 confirmation timeframes)

- **News filter** using the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar — block or close around NFP, CPI and FOMC, with configurable windows before and after the release

- **Trading hours filter** with independent start/end times for every day of the week

- **Three lot sizing modes** — fixed lot, risk percent based on each strategy's own stop distance, or lot per balance step

- **Risk profiles** — Low (original presets), Medium and High, which widen the trailing parameters

- **Spread guard** — trading pauses automatically when the spread exceeds your limit

- **Slippage report** — average and maximum fill slippage per strategy, so you can see which engines are actually sensitive to execution quality

- **Results report** printed to the Journal at the end of every backtest, broken down per strategy

- **Broker-aware order handling** — respects stop level, freeze level and account order limits, with automatic cooldown instead of repeated failed orders

- **Automatic parameter scaling** — the presets are tuned for 2-digit gold, and are converted automatically on 3-digit gold quotes or other symbols

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## Recommended setup

| Setting | Value |

|---|---|

| Symbol | XAUUSD (gold) |

| Timeframe | H1 |

| Account type | Hedging |

| Minimum deposit | 500 USD at 0.01 lot (1000 USD or more recommended) |

| Leverage | 1:100 or higher |

| Broker | Low spread on gold, ECN or Raw account preferred |

| VPS | Recommended for continuous operation |

Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD H1 chart. The strategies read the timeframes they need internally, so you do not need multiple charts.

Beginners should start with all 25 strategies enabled, Risk Mode **Low** , and fixed lot 0.01, then use the panel statistics over time to decide which engines suit their broker's spread and execution.

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## Important notes on execution

Gold is a spread- and slippage-sensitive instrument, and this EA uses stop orders, which fill at market during fast movement. Results will vary between brokers. The built-in slippage report exists precisely so you can measure this on your own account rather than guess.

The lower-timeframe scalping engines (M15 and M30 presets) are the most sensitive to execution costs. If your broker's gold spread is wide, consider disabling them and running only the Daily and H4 engines.

Always run the EA on a demo account with your own broker for at least a few weeks before going live.

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## Requirements

- MetaTrader 5, build 3800 or newer

- Hedging account recommended (on netting accounts the EA automatically limits itself to two strategies to avoid position conflicts)

- MQL5 Economic Calendar enabled if you want to use the news filter

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## Risk warning

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and always test on a demo account first.

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## Support