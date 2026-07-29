Quantum Optimus Gold EA

# Quantum Optimus Gold EA

**Multi-strategy breakout system for XAUUSD — 25 independent engines, one chart.**

---

## Overview

Quantum Optimus Gold EA is a pending-order breakout system built specifically for gold. Instead of relying on a single entry model, it runs **25 independent strategies in parallel**, each with its own timeframe, swing-detection settings, stop loss, take profit and trailing behaviour.

Every strategy carries its own magic number, so they never interfere with each other — and you can switch any of them on or off with a single click on the chart panel, even while the market is open.

The idea is diversification inside one instrument. Some engines read Daily structure and wait days for a setup. Others work H1 or M15 and trade far more often. When one model is out of sync with the market, the others are usually not.

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## How it works

1. **Swing detection** — each strategy scans its own timeframe for fractal-based swing highs and lows, using its own left/right strength and lookback depth.
2. **Pending strangle** — a Buy Stop is placed above the swing high and a Sell Stop below the swing low. Offsets can be positive (wait for confirmed break) or negative (anticipate the break before it happens), depending on the preset.
3. **One entry per level** — once a pending order is filled, that swing level is marked as used and will not be traded again. Expired orders release the level for reuse.
4. **Fake breakout filter** — after entry, the EA watches the M1 / M5 / M15 confirmation candles. If the first closed candle rejects the breakout and closes back past the entry price, the position is closed immediately instead of waiting for the stop loss.
5. **Exit management** — fixed SL/TP, break-even move, and points-based trailing stop, all configured per strategy. The trailing distance can automatically absorb the current spread so that spikes are less likely to knock out the stop.

---

## Key features

- **25 independent strategies**, each with its own magic number and parameter set
- **On-chart control panel** — live balance, equity, floating and closed P/L, win rate, profit factor, plus a per-strategy table with clickable ON/OFF toggles
- **Fake breakout filter** with three strength levels (1, 2 or 3 confirmation timeframes)
- **News filter** using the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar — block or close around NFP, CPI and FOMC, with configurable windows before and after the release
- **Trading hours filter** with independent start/end times for every day of the week
- **Three lot sizing modes** — fixed lot, risk percent based on each strategy's own stop distance, or lot per balance step
- **Risk profiles** — Low (original presets), Medium and High, which widen the trailing parameters
- **Spread guard** — trading pauses automatically when the spread exceeds your limit
- **Slippage report** — average and maximum fill slippage per strategy, so you can see which engines are actually sensitive to execution quality
- **Results report** printed to the Journal at the end of every backtest, broken down per strategy
- **Broker-aware order handling** — respects stop level, freeze level and account order limits, with automatic cooldown instead of repeated failed orders
- **Automatic parameter scaling** — the presets are tuned for 2-digit gold, and are converted automatically on 3-digit gold quotes or other symbols

---

## Recommended setup

| Setting | Value |
|---|---|
| Symbol | XAUUSD (gold) |
| Timeframe | H1 |
| Account type | Hedging |
| Minimum deposit | 500 USD at 0.01 lot (1000 USD or more recommended) |
| Leverage | 1:100 or higher |
| Broker | Low spread on gold, ECN or Raw account preferred |
| VPS | Recommended for continuous operation |

Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD H1 chart. The strategies read the timeframes they need internally, so you do not need multiple charts.

Beginners should start with all 25 strategies enabled, Risk Mode **Low**, and fixed lot 0.01, then use the panel statistics over time to decide which engines suit their broker's spread and execution.

---

## Important notes on execution

Gold is a spread- and slippage-sensitive instrument, and this EA uses stop orders, which fill at market during fast movement. Results will vary between brokers. The built-in slippage report exists precisely so you can measure this on your own account rather than guess.

The lower-timeframe scalping engines (M15 and M30 presets) are the most sensitive to execution costs. If your broker's gold spread is wide, consider disabling them and running only the Daily and H4 engines.

Always run the EA on a demo account with your own broker for at least a few weeks before going live.

---

## Requirements

- MetaTrader 5, build 3800 or newer
- Hedging account recommended (on netting accounts the EA automatically limits itself to two strategies to avoid position conflicts)
- MQL5 Economic Calendar enabled if you want to use the news filter

---

## Risk warning

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and always test on a demo account first.

---

## Support

Questions, setup help and set files are available through the MQL5 message system. Please include your broker name, account type and a screenshot of your inputs when reporting an issue.


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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