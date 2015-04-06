BcWm is an Expert Advisor working based on some of the most accurate price action classical patterns related to trend change. This EA can be used on all currency pairs on H1 and H4 timeframes. You can use this expert advisor on more that one pair at the same, diversify and reduces exposure to a single pair or on individual operation.

Please note this is not fast making money but rather generating longer term signals on higher timeframe, so it will not open trades every day. This is NOT martingale, grid strategies, etc. This way the risk is reduced and in addition is controlled by an auto stop loss.





Requirements

Platform - MT4;

Symbol - All;

Timeframe - H1, H4;





Input parameters