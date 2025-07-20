News Hedging Pro MT4

News Hedging Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore.

You can start trading during data release by predefined period of IndentationYou can filter Economic Calendar by 18 countriesYou have 2 Initial Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for initial tradeYou have 8 Initial Entry Method to start initial tradeYou can limit the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for initial tradeEA can automatically adjust the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for initial tradeYou can limit Maximal Trades CountYou can prohibited EA to Open Initial Trade after the bucket of trades finishYou can prohibited EA to Open Sequence Trades for the bucket of tradesYou have 2 Hedging StrategyYou have 4 Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for the bucket of tradesYou have 2 Lot Size Procedure to exit the bucket of tradesYou can predefined Maximal Trades Count to switch from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery PhaseYou can reduce your hedging trades to follow the market directionYou can set EA to check the last trade how old it is before open the new tradeYou can limit what days or period in the day to open the new tradeYou can limit Maximal Lot Size Per TradeYou can set Drawdown Percentage to Lock AccountYou can change Font Size and Line ColorYou can limit Maximal Spread and limit Maximal Slippage

News Hedging Pro is the most powerful Expert Advisor for your hedging trading strategy to trade like a professional trader.





How to Get Started

Make sure you are using the latest version update Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Select Economic Calendar on parameter [1] Predefine news Indentation Period on parameter [4] [5] [8] [9] [12] [13] Select Initial Lot Size Method on parameter [14] Select Initial Entry Method on parameter [17] Limit Upper Border Price on parameter [33] Limit Lower Border Price on parameter [34] Enable Open Initial Trade on parameter [35] Enable Open Sequence Trades on parameter [36] Predefine During News Release Floating Distance on parameter [37] Predefine Hedging Distance Initial on parameter [38] Predefine Hedging Distance Increase on parameter [39] Select Hedging Strategy on parameter [40] Select Lot Size Method on parameter [41] Select Lot Size Procedure on parameter [45] Limit Maximal Trades Count parameter [46] Let the EA handle the trades and book a profit for you Repeat!

The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.



Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol - never two or more

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Great to trade overbought or oversold situations

Avoid trading against the trend