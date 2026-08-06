Dpi Trading Command Center

Dpi Trading Command Center is a read-only account monitoring and analysis utility for MetaTrader 5. It provides a unified dashboard for reviewing account status, open positions, pending orders, trading history, performance statistics and economic-calendar events.

The utility does not execute or manage trades. It cannot open, close, modify or delete positions or pending orders.

Main features

Home dashboard

The Home module provides a summary of:

• Balance and equity
• Daily trading result
• Floating profit or loss
• Margin information
• Current equity drawdown
• Open positions and pending orders
• Broker server time
• Upcoming high-impact USD economic events

The dashboard supports full and minimized presentation modes, optional privacy protection, configurable identity fields and adaptive sizing.

Open positions and pending orders

This module displays active positions and pending orders from the connected MetaTrader 5 account in a structured ledger.

Information is displayed account-wide and is not restricted by chart symbol, Magic Number or Expert Advisor. Positions and pending orders cannot be changed from the dashboard.

Analytics

The Analytics module combines current account information with the trading history available in MetaTrader 5.

Available graphs:

• Closed Balance
• Session Equity
• Realized Drawdown
• Daily Profit and Loss

Available tables:

• Account Snapshot
• Trading Periods
• Exposure
• Cash Flow

Where supported by the available account history, trading results are separated from deposits, withdrawals and other balance operations.

Account information

The Account module contains Overview, Risk and Cash Flow pages.

It displays:

• Balance and equity
• Floating profit or loss
• Daily, weekly and monthly performance
• Margin usage
• Market exposure
• Current equity drawdown
• Session maximum drawdown
• Deposits and withdrawals
• Available cash-flow information

Historical calculations depend on the account history available in MetaTrader 5. Estimated opening-balance information is identified separately from confirmed history data.

Journal and strategy statistics

The Journal module provides trading and strategy statistics based on the available account history.

The Strategies view supports up to 100 strategy groups and displays ten groups per page. Strategy groups are ranked by cumulative net result and can be reviewed using the available page controls.

Economic calendar

The News module uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to display scheduled events, event times and impact levels.

Calendar monitoring can continue while another module is displayed. No external news service, WebRequest or external API is used.

Interface and presentation

Only one visual module is displayed at a time. Supported monitoring and data-processing functions can continue operating in the background.

Presentation options include:

• Configurable dashboard position and scale
• Full and minimized Home modes
• Remembered presentation settings
• Optional privacy mode
• Custom operator, trading desk and company identity
• Responsive text and dashboard geometry
• Optional integrated chart theme
• Restoration of the previous chart appearance after removal

Main settings

Command Center:

• Default Module
• Show Shell Title

Home presentation:

• Home Start Mode
• Dashboard X and Y
• Dashboard Scale
• Remember Presentation
• Privacy Mode
• Apply Atlantic Theme
• Restore Original Theme

Home identity:

• Operator Name
• Trading Desk
• Company Name
• Primary Slogan
• Custom Motto

Quote and calendar:

• Quote Mode
• Use Broker Server Time
• Enable Next High-Impact News
• News Look-Ahead Days
• News Refresh Interval

Analytics:

• Default Graph
• Default Table
• Dashboard X and Y
• Dashboard Scale
• Remember Presentation
• Privacy Mode
• Live Refresh Interval
• History Refresh Interval
• Maximum History Deals
• Daily Bars
• Session Equity Points

Installation

  1. Install Dpi Trading Command Center through MetaTrader 5.

  2. Attach the utility to one chart.

  3. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected to the trading account.

  4. Use the navigation controls to select a module.

  5. Use a sufficiently large chart window for the clearest presentation.

Read-only operation

Dpi Trading Command Center does not:

• Open or close trades
• Modify Stop Loss or Take Profit
• Create, modify or delete pending orders
• Perform automatic trade execution
• Provide trading signals
• Use DLL files
• Use WebRequest
• Connect to external APIs
• Export account information to external files

Important information

Dpi Trading Command Center is an account monitoring and analysis utility. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading signals, guaranteed results or market predictions.

Historical calculations depend on the account history supplied by the broker and available in MetaTrader 5. Economic-calendar information depends on the built-in MetaTrader 5 calendar service and the terminal connection.

Account values, symbol specifications, digits, commissions and other trading information are supplied by the connected broker. Users should verify important information against their account records and should not base a trading decision on one metric alone.

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Power Bull and Bear EA Expert Advisor for MT5 - Specialist in XAUUSD Overview Power Bull and Bear EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). This advanced EA combines three powerful technical analysis methodologies to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile precious metals market. Key Features Multi-Strategy Approach Bollinger Bands Strategy: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal
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Denis Chaplinskiy
实用工具
Name:   DCFX Ultimate Risk Manager v5.65 – Semi-automatic Risk Manager for MT5 Short description: Professional MT5 assistant for risk and position management. Calculates lot size based on risk %, works with visual orders (drag lines), automatically locks profits using SAFE (1:1), EXIT (1:2), SING (close only one trade at 1:2), 50% @ 1:2 + breakeven. Includes Target Profit and pending orders. Detailed description: DCFX Ultimate Risk Manager v5.65 is a semi-automatic tool for MetaTrader 5 traders
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Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (3)
指标
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FREE
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5 (30)
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5 (3)
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
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Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
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实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
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Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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Putu Hery Siswanto
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