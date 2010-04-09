Advanced Price Action Suite



Advanced Price Action Suite plots market structure (BOS/CHoCH), support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps and the multi-moving-average trend on your chart — with an integrated position calculator that shows the recommended lot, possible loss and risk/reward ratio in real time, before every entry.





What Advanced Price Action Suite does

Advanced Price Action Suite is an analysis and calculation tool for the price action trader: it shows the market context at a glance and gives you precise numerical control of the risk taken before you enter a trade.





Market analysis, directly on the chart:

Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH) **: trend and reversal breaks are automatically plotted from pivots, so you can read the direction of the market without effort.

**: trend and reversal breaks are automatically plotted from pivots, so you can read the direction of the market without effort. Support and Resistance zones : detected from pivots and displayed with their price level; a zone automatically flips from support to resistance (and vice versa) after a validated break.

: detected from pivots and displayed with their price level; a zone automatically flips from support to resistance (and vice versa) after a validated break. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) : unfilled price imbalances, filtered by ATR size, with partial-fill management.

: unfilled price imbalances, filtered by ATR size, with partial-fill management. Multi-moving-average trend: SMA/EMA channel with a trend zone, to locate the dominant direction at a glance.





Integrated position calculator:

Set your SL and TP lines by dragging them directly on the chart — the calculator reads the prices, no fields to fill in.

— the calculator reads the prices, no fields to fill in. Recommended lot size computed from the risk you define (fixed amount or % of balance/equity), respecting broker constraints (min/max volume, volume step).

computed from the risk you define (fixed amount or % of balance/equity), respecting broker constraints (min/max volume, volume step). - Possible loss, possible profit and R/R ratio displayed in real time, before you click.

displayed in real time, before you click. - Market, Stop and Limit modes : the calculation adapts to the real execution price (ASK for a BUY, BID for a SELL).

: the calculation adapts to the real execution price (ASK for a BUY, BID for a SELL). - ENTRY NOW button: sends the order with the correct lot, SL and TP, after verifying the setup is coherent (SL properly placed, valid volume, consistent prices).

button: sends the order with the correct lot, SL and TP, after verifying the setup is coherent (SL properly placed, valid volume, consistent prices). - States saved per symbol: change chart or timeframe, the panel keeps its configuration.





Who is it for?

Advanced Price Action Suite is for traders who combine price action with risk management: those who want a clear visual framework (structure, zones, imbalances, trend) and precise numerical control of risk before every order — without doing the math by hand.





Key points

Works on any symbol and any timeframe; all price readings are done in real time on your chart (draggable lines).

The recommended lot strictly respects the risk you defined and the broker's limits.

Display states (supports, resistances, structure, FVG, trend) are remembered per symbol.

Lightweight and fluid: no unnecessary recalculation, even when changing timeframe.



