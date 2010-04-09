Advanced Price Action Suite

Advanced Price Action Suite

Advanced Price Action Suite plots market structure (BOS/CHoCH), support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps and the multi-moving-average trend on your chart — with an integrated position calculator that shows the recommended lot, possible loss and risk/reward ratio in real time, before every entry.


What Advanced Price Action Suite does

Advanced Price Action Suite is an analysis and calculation tool for the price action trader: it shows the market context at a glance and gives you precise numerical control of the risk taken before you enter a trade.


Market analysis, directly on the chart:

  • Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)**: trend and reversal breaks are automatically plotted from pivots, so you can read the direction of the market without effort.
  • Support and Resistance zones: detected from pivots and displayed with their price level; a zone automatically flips from support to resistance (and vice versa) after a validated break.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): unfilled price imbalances, filtered by ATR size, with partial-fill management.
  • Multi-moving-average trend: SMA/EMA channel with a trend zone, to locate the dominant direction at a glance.


Integrated position calculator:

  • Set your SL and TP lines by dragging them directly on the chart — the calculator reads the prices, no fields to fill in.
  • Recommended lot size computed from the risk you define (fixed amount or % of balance/equity), respecting broker constraints (min/max volume, volume step).
  • - Possible loss, possible profit and R/R ratio displayed in real time, before you click.
  • - Market, Stop and Limit modes: the calculation adapts to the real execution price (ASK for a BUY, BID for a SELL).
  • - ENTRY NOW button: sends the order with the correct lot, SL and TP, after verifying the setup is coherent (SL properly placed, valid volume, consistent prices).
  • - States saved per symbol: change chart or timeframe, the panel keeps its configuration.


Who is it for?

Advanced Price Action Suite is for traders who combine price action with risk management: those who want a clear visual framework (structure, zones, imbalances, trend) and precise numerical control of risk before every order — without doing the math by hand.


Key points

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe; all price readings are done in real time on your chart (draggable lines).
  • The recommended lot strictly respects the risk you defined and the broker's limits.
  • Display states (supports, resistances, structure, FVG, trend) are remembered per symbol.
  • Lightweight and fluid: no unnecessary recalculation, even when changing timeframe.


Disclaimer

Automated trading tools and technical analysis do not guarantee profits in any way. Margin trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Advanced Price Action Suite is a decision-support tool: the user remains solely responsible for their orders, risk management and investment decisions. Only risk funds you can afford to lose.

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