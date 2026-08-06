GoldForge Pro RF

Most gold scalpers fail for the same reason: they trade too often, with weak filters and poor risk control. GoldForge Pro RF was built to do the opposite. It is a selective, institutional-style Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. Instead of chasing every move, it waits for high-probability setups confirmed by a multi-factor confluence system and a proprietary Range Filter.

Why traders choose GoldForge Pro RF

Precision over frequency A recalibrated scoring engine combines Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Price Action, Momentum, Volatility and ADX. Only trades that pass a strict minimum score and directional conviction are allowed. Fewer trades. Higher quality.

Range Filter confirmation An advanced Range Filter acts as a final gatekeeper. It confirms direction, detects switches, and can reject signals that go against the current market structure — significantly reducing false entries.

Professional risk architecture

  • Adaptive risk reduction after consecutive losses
  • Multi-level Drawdown Defender (5% → 15%)
  • Structure-based Stop Loss with anti-tight-SL protection
  • Hybrid ATR trailing + Breakeven + Partial close at 1R
  • Daily trade limit + cooldown protection

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Every trade starts with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Clean execution environment Session filters (London, New York, Overlap, Asia), weekly regime filter, spread control, ADX filter and explosive candle protection keep the EA out of low-quality market conditions.

Real-time control A compact on-chart dashboard shows score breakdown, equity, drawdown, win rate, Range Filter status and current session — so you always know what the system is doing.

Telegram alerts for entries and exits are fully supported (you simply add your own bot token and chat ID).

Designed for serious gold traders

GoldForge Pro RF is not a “set and forget miracle robot”. It is a disciplined trading system built for traders who value capital protection, selectivity and clean execution over aggressive recovery strategies.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 or M5
  • Account: ECN / Raw Spread
  • Minimum capital: $500+ (recommended $1,000+)
  • Risk: 0.5% – 1.0% per trade

If you are looking for a gold scalper that prioritizes quality entries and institutional-grade risk management, GoldForge Pro RF was built for you.

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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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