Most gold scalpers fail for the same reason: they trade too often, with weak filters and poor risk control. GoldForge Pro RF was built to do the opposite. It is a selective, institutional-style Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. Instead of chasing every move, it waits for high-probability setups confirmed by a multi-factor confluence system and a proprietary Range Filter.

Why traders choose GoldForge Pro RF

Precision over frequency A recalibrated scoring engine combines Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Price Action, Momentum, Volatility and ADX. Only trades that pass a strict minimum score and directional conviction are allowed. Fewer trades. Higher quality.

Range Filter confirmation An advanced Range Filter acts as a final gatekeeper. It confirms direction, detects switches, and can reject signals that go against the current market structure — significantly reducing false entries.

Professional risk architecture

Adaptive risk reduction after consecutive losses

Multi-level Drawdown Defender (5% → 15%)

Structure-based Stop Loss with anti-tight-SL protection

Hybrid ATR trailing + Breakeven + Partial close at 1R

Daily trade limit + cooldown protection

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. Every trade starts with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Clean execution environment Session filters (London, New York, Overlap, Asia), weekly regime filter, spread control, ADX filter and explosive candle protection keep the EA out of low-quality market conditions.

Real-time control A compact on-chart dashboard shows score breakdown, equity, drawdown, win rate, Range Filter status and current session — so you always know what the system is doing.

Telegram alerts for entries and exits are fully supported (you simply add your own bot token and chat ID).

Designed for serious gold traders

GoldForge Pro RF is not a “set and forget miracle robot”. It is a disciplined trading system built for traders who value capital protection, selectivity and clean execution over aggressive recovery strategies.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Account: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum capital: $500+ (recommended $1,000+)

Risk: 0.5% – 1.0% per trade

If you are looking for a gold scalper that prioritizes quality entries and institutional-grade risk management, GoldForge Pro RF was built for you.