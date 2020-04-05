GoodTime Hyper


==================== FIELD: Product name ====================

GoodTime Hyper

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==================== FIELD: Short description ====================

Grid recovery EA for gold. ATR-spaced grid, averaging-down recovery sizing, spike filter, EMA entry gate, add-on pyramiding, session filter and an NFP guard.

==================================================================



==================== FIELD: Description ====================

GoodTime Hyper trades a two-sided grid on gold. Entries are gated by a fast/slow EMA pair, spacing follows ATR rather than a fixed step, and a losing basket is recovered by sizing the next order to break even within a set number of grid steps. Winning baskets can pyramid with add-on orders. Trading hours are configurable per weekday and new orders are suspended around the monthly NFP release.



READ THIS BEFORE BUYING


This EA uses a grid with averaging down and NO STOP LOSS. Drawdown can reach a large share of the balance. Trade it only with money you can afford to lose. Past back-test performance does not predict future results.



RECOMMENDED SETUP


Symbol            XAUUSD (any broker suffix)

Chart timeframe   M5  - this is what the published test used

InpTF             M1  - the signal timeframe the EA reads, leave at default

Minimum capital   20,000 in the account's own currency

Leverage          1:500 or higher

Account type      Hedging

Preset            GoodTimeHyper_Gold_ProfileB.set


No currency conversion is applied to your inputs. Type the number your terminal shows: 20,000 on a USD account and 20,000 on a cent account are treated the same way.



RUN IT ON A VPS


This EA opens and closes orders continuously - over 200 per day in the published test - and it manages a basket that has to be adjusted tick by tick. A home connection that drops, sleeps or lags will leave positions unmanaged at exactly the wrong moment.


Use a VPS with low latency to your broker's server. Aim for a ping of 50 ms or lower. The MQL5 VPS is the simplest option: it is rented from inside the terminal, it migrates your chart and settings automatically, and it picks the hosting point closest to your broker, which usually keeps the ping in single-digit milliseconds. Any quality VPS works - the requirement is low ping to the broker and 24/5 uptime, not a particular provider.



BACK-TEST WITH YOUR OWN LATENCY


The Strategy Tester can simulate execution delay. Before you go live, re-run the test with the delay set to the ping you will actually have: Strategy Tester -> Delay -> pick a fixed value in milliseconds that matches your VPS ping. Testing at zero delay flatters the result and will not match production.



RISK PROFILES


Three built-in profiles size the lot from your capital:


A   maximum profit, highest drawdown

B   balanced - recommended, and the one every published figure uses

C   lowest drawdown


Below 20,000 capital the EA falls back to the 20,000 tier and warns in the log. That is more risk than a small account should carry, which is why 20,000 is the stated minimum.



PUBLISHED BACK-TEST


Conditions: XAUUSD.s, M5 chart, real ticks, 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, 20,000 USD, leverage 1:1000, profile B, default preset, 5 ms execution delay (not zero delay).


Net profit               156,476.34

Maximum floating loss     16,952.53

Orders per day                212.5

Stop-outs                         0

Profit factor                  1.50

Months in profit           7 out of 7



LATENCY TEST


The same run repeated with the execution delay raised from 5 ms to 50 ms, ten times the latency:


Delay    Net profit      Max floating loss   Profit factor   Stop-outs

5 ms     156,476.34      16,952.53           1.50            0

50 ms    158,415.50      16,953.29           1.51            0


Drawdown moved by less than one unit and profit stayed within about 1 percent. That is why 50 ms is the recommended ceiling: up to that point latency is not what decides the result. Beyond 50 ms the EA has not been tested.



ANOTHER BROKER


The same settings on a different broker's gold (1 oz per lot, cent account) returned 156,666.58 with 0 stop-outs over the same period. Drawdown there was about three times higher because of the wider spread. Expect results to vary with your broker's spread and execution.



PARAMETERS WORTH KNOWING


InpProfile          A / B / C risk profile. B is the tested default.

InpFixedCapital     Working capital. Sets the drawdown base and picks the

                    profile tier. 0 = read the live balance.

InpMaxLot           Hard cap on any single order.

InpEMAMinDistance   Minimum fast/slow EMA separation before a first entry is

                    allowed. Rescaled automatically on symbols priced on a

                    very different scale.

InpTargetProfit     Basket take profit while drawdown is below InpWaitNetDD.

InpWaitNetDD        Drawdown percent at which the EA switches to the tighter

                    exit target.

InpUseNewsGuard     Suspends new entries on the first Friday of the month.

InpBrokerGMT        Your broker's server GMT offset. Hours are tuned for GMT+3.

InpMagicBase        Magic number. The SELL side uses this number + 1, so leave

                    a gap between charts.

InpStopMode         Run / stop at break-even / close everything now.

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========= NOT FOR THE PRODUCT PAGE - send only if a moderator asks =========

- No DLL imports, no WebRequest, no file access outside the sandbox.

- Volume is validated against SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX and

  SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP before every order.

- Filling mode is taken from SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE at init.

- OnInit returns INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT for invalid inputs and INIT_FAILED

  when the symbol cannot be traded or does not publish the required specs.

- The EA trades on any symbol; gold is a recommendation, not a restriction.

- Validated locally on EURUSD H1, EURUSD M1, GBPUSD M30 and XAUUSD D1 with

  trades opened and no errors on every combination.

===========================================================================


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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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