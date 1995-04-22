



==================== FIELD: Product name ====================

GoodTime Hyper

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==================== FIELD: Short description ====================

Grid recovery EA for gold. ATR-spaced grid, averaging-down recovery sizing, spike filter, EMA entry gate, add-on pyramiding, session filter and an NFP guard.

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==================== FIELD: Description ====================

GoodTime Hyper trades a two-sided grid on gold. Entries are gated by a fast/slow EMA pair, spacing follows ATR rather than a fixed step, and a losing basket is recovered by sizing the next order to break even within a set number of grid steps. Winning baskets can pyramid with add-on orders. Trading hours are configurable per weekday and new orders are suspended around the monthly NFP release.









READ THIS BEFORE BUYING





This EA uses a grid with averaging down and NO STOP LOSS. Drawdown can reach a large share of the balance. Trade it only with money you can afford to lose. Past back-test performance does not predict future results.









RECOMMENDED SETUP





Symbol XAUUSD (any broker suffix)

Chart timeframe M5 - this is what the published test used

InpTF M1 - the signal timeframe the EA reads, leave at default

Minimum capital 20,000 in the account's own currency

Leverage 1:500 or higher

Account type Hedging

Preset GoodTimeHyper_Gold_ProfileB.set





No currency conversion is applied to your inputs. Type the number your terminal shows: 20,000 on a USD account and 20,000 on a cent account are treated the same way.









RUN IT ON A VPS





This EA opens and closes orders continuously - over 200 per day in the published test - and it manages a basket that has to be adjusted tick by tick. A home connection that drops, sleeps or lags will leave positions unmanaged at exactly the wrong moment.





Use a VPS with low latency to your broker's server. Aim for a ping of 50 ms or lower. The MQL5 VPS is the simplest option: it is rented from inside the terminal, it migrates your chart and settings automatically, and it picks the hosting point closest to your broker, which usually keeps the ping in single-digit milliseconds. Any quality VPS works - the requirement is low ping to the broker and 24/5 uptime, not a particular provider.









BACK-TEST WITH YOUR OWN LATENCY





The Strategy Tester can simulate execution delay. Before you go live, re-run the test with the delay set to the ping you will actually have: Strategy Tester -> Delay -> pick a fixed value in milliseconds that matches your VPS ping. Testing at zero delay flatters the result and will not match production.









RISK PROFILES





Three built-in profiles size the lot from your capital:





A maximum profit, highest drawdown

B balanced - recommended, and the one every published figure uses

C lowest drawdown





Below 20,000 capital the EA falls back to the 20,000 tier and warns in the log. That is more risk than a small account should carry, which is why 20,000 is the stated minimum.









PUBLISHED BACK-TEST





Conditions: XAUUSD.s, M5 chart, real ticks, 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, 20,000 USD, leverage 1:1000, profile B, default preset, 5 ms execution delay (not zero delay).





Net profit 156,476.34

Maximum floating loss 16,952.53

Orders per day 212.5

Stop-outs 0

Profit factor 1.50

Months in profit 7 out of 7









LATENCY TEST





The same run repeated with the execution delay raised from 5 ms to 50 ms, ten times the latency:





Delay Net profit Max floating loss Profit factor Stop-outs

5 ms 156,476.34 16,952.53 1.50 0

50 ms 158,415.50 16,953.29 1.51 0





Drawdown moved by less than one unit and profit stayed within about 1 percent. That is why 50 ms is the recommended ceiling: up to that point latency is not what decides the result. Beyond 50 ms the EA has not been tested.









ANOTHER BROKER





The same settings on a different broker's gold (1 oz per lot, cent account) returned 156,666.58 with 0 stop-outs over the same period. Drawdown there was about three times higher because of the wider spread. Expect results to vary with your broker's spread and execution.









PARAMETERS WORTH KNOWING





InpProfile A / B / C risk profile. B is the tested default.

InpFixedCapital Working capital. Sets the drawdown base and picks the

profile tier. 0 = read the live balance.

InpMaxLot Hard cap on any single order.

InpEMAMinDistance Minimum fast/slow EMA separation before a first entry is

allowed. Rescaled automatically on symbols priced on a

very different scale.

InpTargetProfit Basket take profit while drawdown is below InpWaitNetDD.

InpWaitNetDD Drawdown percent at which the EA switches to the tighter

exit target.

InpUseNewsGuard Suspends new entries on the first Friday of the month.

InpBrokerGMT Your broker's server GMT offset. Hours are tuned for GMT+3.

InpMagicBase Magic number. The SELL side uses this number + 1, so leave

a gap between charts.

InpStopMode Run / stop at break-even / close everything now.

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========= NOT FOR THE PRODUCT PAGE - send only if a moderator asks =========

- No DLL imports, no WebRequest, no file access outside the sandbox.

- Volume is validated against SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX and

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP before every order.

- Filling mode is taken from SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE at init.

- OnInit returns INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT for invalid inputs and INIT_FAILED

when the symbol cannot be traded or does not publish the required specs.

- The EA trades on any symbol; gold is a recommendation, not a restriction.

- Validated locally on EURUSD H1, EURUSD M1, GBPUSD M30 and XAUUSD D1 with

trades opened and no errors on every combination.

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