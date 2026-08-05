Regra Coloracao Inside bar

Inside Bar Detector MT5

Automatically detect Inside Bar patterns in MetaTrader 5 and eliminate the need to identify them manually.

The Inside Bar Detector was developed for traders who use Price Action and want to quickly identify potential market continuation or reversal opportunities.

The indicator automatically detects every Inside Bar pattern as soon as it is formed, highlighting it directly on the chart to make market analysis faster and more efficient.

Key Benefits

✔ Automatic detection of Inside Bar patterns.

✔ Saves time during chart analysis.

✔ Works on any financial instrument.

✔ Compatible with all timeframes.

✔ Clean and user-friendly interface.

✔ Ideal for Price Action trading strategies.

How It Works

An Inside Bar occurs when the entire high and low of a candle remain within the high and low of the previous candle (Mother Bar).

Whenever this pattern is detected, the indicator automatically marks it on the chart.

The trader can then apply their own strategy for entry confirmation, risk management, and profit targets.

Suitable For

  • Day Trading
  • Swing Trading
  • Scalping
  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Gold
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks

Features

  • Automatic Inside Bar detection.
  • Lightweight and optimized performance.
  • Easy installation.
  • Simple configuration.
  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer

This indicator is designed to identify chart patterns only. It does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee trading profits. Trading results depend on the user's strategy, risk management, and market conditions.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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