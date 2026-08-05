Regra Coloracao Inside bar

Inside Bar Detector MT5

Automatically detect Inside Bar patterns in MetaTrader 5 and eliminate the need to identify them manually.

The Inside Bar Detector was developed for traders who use Price Action and want to quickly identify potential market continuation or reversal opportunities.

The indicator automatically detects every Inside Bar pattern as soon as it is formed, highlighting it directly on the chart to make market analysis faster and more efficient.

Key Benefits

✔ Automatic detection of Inside Bar patterns.

✔ Saves time during chart analysis.

✔ Works on any financial instrument.

✔ Compatible with all timeframes.

✔ Clean and user-friendly interface.

✔ Ideal for Price Action trading strategies.

How It Works

An Inside Bar occurs when the entire high and low of a candle remain within the high and low of the previous candle (Mother Bar).

Whenever this pattern is detected, the indicator automatically marks it on the chart.

The trader can then apply their own strategy for entry confirmation, risk management, and profit targets.

Suitable For

Day Trading

Swing Trading

Scalping

Forex

Indices

Gold

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Features

Automatic Inside Bar detection.

Lightweight and optimized performance.

Easy installation.

Simple configuration.

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer

This indicator is designed to identify chart patterns only. It does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee trading profits. Trading results depend on the user's strategy, risk management, and market conditions.