Sila Gold Bot Cent

Sila Gold Bot Cent

Sila Gold Bot Cent is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on Cent accounts. It is optimized for the M1 timeframe, combining intelligent market entries with an advanced recovery system to help manage positions during changing market conditions.

The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated solution with disciplined trade management and optimized execution for small account balances.

Main FeaSETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTStures

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Optimized for Cent accounts

  • Recommended timeframe: M1

  • Smart entry logic based on market conditions

  • Advanced recovery management

  • Built-in risk management

  • One-symbol trading for better focus

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Suitable for VPS operation

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account Type: Cent

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

Important Notes

  • Use the EA only on XAUUSD.

  • A stable VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

  • Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Proper money management is essential for long-term performance.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits under all market conditions. Users should test the product on a demo account and understand the associated trading risks before using it on a live
 account.

-------------------------------------------------------------

SETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTS

EntryMode=0

MagicNumber=12345

MaxSpreadPoints=500

MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0

MaxLotCap=0.05

Stage1_Lot=0.01

Stage1_Max=5

Stage2_Lot=0.02

Stage2_Max=15

Stage3_Lot=0.03

Stage3_Max=20

Stage4_Lot=0.04

Stage4_Max=25

Stage5_Lot=0.05

Stage5_Max=30

GridDistance=1000

ATR_Period=5

Min_ATR_Points=2000.0

UseTrailing=true

TrailingStart=2000

TrailingStop=500

RSIPeriod=14

RSI_High=70

RSI_Low=30

UseTimeFilter=true

StartHour=0

EndHour=24

---------------------------------------------

SETTING FILE FOR 2 DIGIT ACCOUNTS


EntryMode=0

MagicNumber=12345

MaxSpreadPoints=50

MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0

MaxLotCap=0.05

Stage1_Lot=0.01

Stage1_Max=5

Stage2_Lot=0.02

Stage2_Max=15

Stage3_Lot=0.03

Stage3_Max=20

Stage4_Lot=0.04

Stage4_Max=25

Stage5_Lot=0.05

Stage5_Max=30

GridDistance=100

ATR_Period=5

Min_ATR_Points=200

UseTrailing=true

TrailingStart=200

TrailingStop=50

RSIPeriod=14

RSI_High=70

RSI_Low=30

UseTimeFilter=true

StartHour=0

EndHour=24


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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