Sila Gold Bot Cent
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 26.6
- Активации: 5
Sila Gold Bot Cent is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on Cent accounts. It is optimized for the M1 timeframe, combining intelligent market entries with an advanced recovery system to help manage positions during changing market conditions.
The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated solution with disciplined trade management and optimized execution for small account balances.
Main FeaSETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTStures
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Fully automated trading
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Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
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Optimized for Cent accounts
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Recommended timeframe: M1
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Smart entry logic based on market conditions
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Advanced recovery management
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Built-in risk management
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One-symbol trading for better focus
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Easy to install and configure
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Suitable for VPS operation
Recommended Settings
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Timeframe: M1
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Account Type: Cent
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Minimum Deposit: $100
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Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
Important Notes
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Use the EA only on XAUUSD.
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A stable VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.
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Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
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Proper money management is essential for long-term performance.
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits under all market conditions. Users should test the product on a demo account and understand the associated trading risks before using it on a live
account.
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SETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTS
EntryMode=0
MagicNumber=12345
MaxSpreadPoints=500
MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0
MaxLotCap=0.05
Stage1_Lot=0.01
Stage1_Max=5
Stage2_Lot=0.02
Stage2_Max=15
Stage3_Lot=0.03
Stage3_Max=20
Stage4_Lot=0.04
Stage4_Max=25
Stage5_Lot=0.05
Stage5_Max=30
GridDistance=1000
ATR_Period=5
Min_ATR_Points=2000.0
UseTrailing=true
TrailingStart=2000
TrailingStop=500
RSIPeriod=14
RSI_High=70
RSI_Low=30
UseTimeFilter=true
StartHour=0
EndHour=24
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SETTING FILE FOR 2 DIGIT ACCOUNTS
EntryMode=0
MagicNumber=12345
MaxSpreadPoints=50
MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0
MaxLotCap=0.05
Stage1_Lot=0.01
Stage1_Max=5
Stage2_Lot=0.02
Stage2_Max=15
Stage3_Lot=0.03
Stage3_Max=20
Stage4_Lot=0.04
Stage4_Max=25
Stage5_Lot=0.05
Stage5_Max=30
GridDistance=100
ATR_Period=5
Min_ATR_Points=200
UseTrailing=true
TrailingStart=200
TrailingStop=50
RSIPeriod=14
RSI_High=70
RSI_Low=30
UseTimeFilter=true
StartHour=0
EndHour=24