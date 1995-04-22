Sila Gold Bot Cent

Sila Gold Bot Cent is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on Cent accounts. It is optimized for the M1 timeframe, combining intelligent market entries with an advanced recovery system to help manage positions during changing market conditions.

The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated solution with disciplined trade management and optimized execution for small account balances.

Main Fea SETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTS tures

Fully automated trading

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimized for Cent accounts

Recommended timeframe: M1

Smart entry logic based on market conditions

Advanced recovery management

Built-in risk management

One-symbol trading for better focus

Easy to install and configure

Suitable for VPS operation

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: Cent

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

Important Notes

Use the EA only on XAUUSD.

A stable VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Proper money management is essential for long-term performance.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits under all market conditions. Users should test the product on a demo account and understand the associated trading risks before using it on a live

account.



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SETTING FILE FOR 3 DIGIT ACCOUNTS

EntryMode=0

MagicNumber=12345

MaxSpreadPoints=500

MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0

MaxLotCap=0.05

Stage1_Lot=0.01

Stage1_Max=5

Stage2_Lot=0.02

Stage2_Max=15

Stage3_Lot=0.03

Stage3_Max=20

Stage4_Lot=0.04

Stage4_Max=25

Stage5_Lot=0.05

Stage5_Max=30

GridDistance=1000

ATR_Period=5

Min_ATR_Points=2000.0

UseTrailing=true

TrailingStart=2000

TrailingStop=500

RSIPeriod=14

RSI_High=70

RSI_Low=30

UseTimeFilter=true

StartHour=0

EndHour=24

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SETTING FILE FOR 2 DIGIT ACCOUNTS







EntryMode=0

MagicNumber=12345

MaxSpreadPoints=50

MaxDrawdownPercent=99.0

MaxLotCap=0.05

Stage1_Lot=0.01

Stage1_Max=5

Stage2_Lot=0.02

Stage2_Max=15

Stage3_Lot=0.03

Stage3_Max=20

Stage4_Lot=0.04

Stage4_Max=25

Stage5_Lot=0.05

Stage5_Max=30

GridDistance=100

ATR_Period=5

Min_ATR_Points=200

UseTrailing=true

TrailingStart=200

TrailingStop=50

RSIPeriod=14

RSI_High=70

RSI_Low=30

UseTimeFilter=true

StartHour=0

EndHour=24