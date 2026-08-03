Volume Zone Analyzer

Volume Zone Analyzer — VSA-Based Volume, Delta & Spread Reader

Turn any price zone into a Volume Spread Analysis.

Drop two draggable lines on your chart to mark a Zone Start and Zone End, and Volume Zone Analyzer instantly breaks down what happened inside that zone:

  • Total Volume for the selected range
  • Buy / Sell Delta — estimated from where each candle closes within its own high-low range
  • Delta % with a visual buy/sell ratio bar
  • Average Spread, plus a count of wide vs. narrow-spread candles (the still-forming candle is automatically excluded so it doesn't skew the average)
  • A VSA-style conclusion in plain language — Strong Bullish Demand, Hidden Strength/Absorption, Accumulation/Distribution Zone, Buying/Selling Climax, Moderate Pressure, Balanced, or Mixed Signals — based on how volume, price direction, and spread width line up

The panel is collapsible and repositionable so it stays out of your way when you don't need it.

Built-in big-figure grid strategy

Volume Zone Analyzer is designed to be dragged across the standard .00 big-figure grid for a structured read on each level type:

Grid Level Role What to check
.000 The Wall Major S/R, big-figure liquidity Drag across the approach — a Buying/Selling Climax signal here (high volume against price direction) means exhaustion, not breakout
.100 / .900 The Trap Stop-hunt / fakeout zone Hidden Strength/Weakness (Absorption) on a wick-through — strong opposing delta with no follow-through — confirms a trap; don't chase the breakout
.200 / .800 The Hot Zone Entry zone Your highest-confidence trigger: Strong Bullish Demand / Bearish Supply (wide-spread candles, delta >22%, price confirming)
.500 The Exit Take-profit A Balanced or Mixed Signals read near .500 after entering from the Hot Zone tells you volume no longer supports continuation — time to take profit

This gives the indicator a repeatable workflow, not just a number readout: walk the zone across each grid level and let the VSA conclusion tell you whether you're looking at a trap, an entry, or an exhaustion point.

Works well paired with session/market-profile tools — use the VSA read to form a hypothesis about a zone, then use POC/VAH/VAL levels as the trigger that confirms or invalidates it.

Important note on data

Forex tick volume is a synthetic proxy for trading activity, not true executed volume (that requires a CME futures feed) — this is standard across all retail OTC forex charting. The buy/sell splits and delta figures here are heuristic estimates derived from candle structure, not a direct measurement of order flow. Use this as a supplementary read on market character alongside your own analysis — not as a standalone signal.

For informational and educational purposes only — not financial advice.


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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
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