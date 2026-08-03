Naledi Phoenix EA

Naledi Phoenix EA

Naledi Phoenix EA is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor designed to help traders achieve higher-quality trade entries while managing market fluctuations through an intelligent recovery strategy. Rather than relying on aggressive lot multiplication, Naledi Phoenix EA focuses on structured position management to recover from adverse price movements and capitalize on sustained trends.

The EA is particularly effective in bullish (upward-trending) markets, where its recovery logic works alongside the prevailing trend to maximize the probability of closing trading cycles in profit. User-defined Take Profit settings allow traders to tailor the strategy to their own objectives, making the EA suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading styles.

Key Features

  • Intelligent automated trade entries designed to improve entry quality.

  • Advanced recovery strategy to help manage temporary drawdowns.

  • Optimized for upward-trending market conditions.

  • User-defined Take Profit for complete flexibility.

  • Fully automated execution with no emotional decision-making.

  • Configurable risk parameters to suit different account sizes and trading preferences.

  • Designed for continuous market monitoring and execution.

Why Choose Naledi Phoenix EA?

Naledi Phoenix EA has been developed for traders who want an automated solution capable of managing positions intelligently while seeking consistent trading opportunities. Its recovery mechanism is engineered to work with market structure rather than simply increasing exposure at every price level.

Whether you are an experienced trader or new to algorithmic trading, Naledi Phoenix EA provides a disciplined framework that combines automation, flexible profit targets, and a robust recovery methodology.

Consistent Growth Through Intelligent Automation.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the EA on a demo account and use risk settings appropriate for your trading capital.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
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