CandleHedge EA


CandleSignal EA — Consecutive Candle Signal System with Optional Hedging Basket

CandleSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a simple, transparent signal: a set number of consecutive same-direction candles. When the market shows sustained one-directional momentum, the EA acts — either with clean single-position trading, or with an advanced hedging basket that recovers losing trades instead of closing them at a loss.

Key Features

  • Simple, transparent entry logic — trades only when N consecutive candles close in the same direction (fully adjustable), avoiding noisy, choppy price action.
  • Two trading modes in one EA:
    • Standard mode — one position at a time, with fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss on every trade. Reverses automatically when the signal flips direction.
    • Hedging basket mode — instead of stopping out on a loss, the EA opens an opposite-direction hedge leg and manages the whole basket as one unit, closing everything together once a combined profit target is reached.
  • Two hedge-triggering methods to suit different trading styles:
    • By Signal — opens the next hedge leg when a new opposite candle signal appears.
    • By Floating Loss — opens the next hedge leg automatically once the basket's floating loss reaches an escalating threshold, independent of new candles.
  • Self-recovering state — the EA reads its position/basket status directly from your open orders on every check, so it survives platform restarts, VPS reboots, or terminal crashes without losing track of what it's doing.
  • Broker-safe order sizing — lot sizes are automatically normalized and validated against your broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements before every trade, and a free-margin check prevents failed orders from being repeatedly sent when margin is insufficient.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe — signal logic is based purely on candle direction, so it adapts to the chart you attach it to.

Who Is This For?

Traders who want a rules-based momentum entry system, with the flexibility to choose between conservative single-trade risk management or a more active hedging/recovery approach for ranging or choppy conditions.

Important Notes Before Use

  • Hedging mode uses a lot-multiplying recovery method. Each hedge leg is larger than the last, which increases both profit potential and required margin. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate position sizing for your account balance before trading live.
  • Past performance in strategy testing does not guarantee future results. Always test on your own broker's historical data and demo account before live use.
  • SHOULD BE USED ON HIGHER TIMEFRAME H1, H4, DAILY. OR ON RENKO CHART 10PIPS BOX SIZE

Input Parameters

Signal Settings

Parameter Description
NoCandleSignal Number of consecutive same-direction candles required to confirm a buy or sell signal.

Trade Settings

Parameter Description
LotSize Base trade volume, in lots, used for the first position opened in a new sequence.
TakeProfitPoints Take profit distance, in points, applied to the first trade in a sequence.
StopLossPoints Stop loss distance, in points, applied to the first trade in a sequence.
Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage, in points, when sending orders.
MagicNumber Unique identifier used to tag and track this EA's trades separately from other EAs or manual trades.

Hedging Settings

Parameter Description
Hedging Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) hedging basket mode. When disabled, the EA trades one position at a time with fixed TP/SL.
HedgingMethod Determines how new hedge legs are triggered: by an opposite candle signal, or by the basket's floating loss reaching a threshold. Only used when Hedging is enabled.
ProfitTarget Combined profit target, in account currency, at which all basket trades close together and a new trade sequence begins.
MultiplyFactor Lot multiplier applied to the previous leg's volume when opening the next hedge leg.
PnLLossSignal Floating loss, in account currency, that triggers the first hedge leg. Only used with the loss-based hedging method.
PnLFactor Multiplier applied to the loss threshold for each subsequent hedge leg. Only used with the loss-based hedging method.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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