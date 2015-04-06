CandleHedge EA

CandleSignal EA — Consecutive Candle Signal System with Optional Hedging Basket

CandleSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a simple, transparent signal: a set number of consecutive same-direction candles. When the market shows sustained one-directional momentum, the EA acts — either with clean single-position trading, or with an advanced hedging basket that recovers losing trades instead of closing them at a loss.

Key Features

Simple, transparent entry logic — trades only when N consecutive candles close in the same direction (fully adjustable), avoiding noisy, choppy price action.

— trades only when N consecutive candles close in the same direction (fully adjustable), avoiding noisy, choppy price action. Two trading modes in one EA: Standard mode — one position at a time, with fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss on every trade. Reverses automatically when the signal flips direction. Hedging basket mode — instead of stopping out on a loss, the EA opens an opposite-direction hedge leg and manages the whole basket as one unit, closing everything together once a combined profit target is reached.

Two hedge-triggering methods to suit different trading styles: By Signal — opens the next hedge leg when a new opposite candle signal appears. By Floating Loss — opens the next hedge leg automatically once the basket's floating loss reaches an escalating threshold, independent of new candles.

to suit different trading styles: Self-recovering state — the EA reads its position/basket status directly from your open orders on every check, so it survives platform restarts, VPS reboots, or terminal crashes without losing track of what it's doing.

— the EA reads its position/basket status directly from your open orders on every check, so it survives platform restarts, VPS reboots, or terminal crashes without losing track of what it's doing. Broker-safe order sizing — lot sizes are automatically normalized and validated against your broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements before every trade, and a free-margin check prevents failed orders from being repeatedly sent when margin is insufficient.

— lot sizes are automatically normalized and validated against your broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements before every trade, and a free-margin check prevents failed orders from being repeatedly sent when margin is insufficient. Works on any symbol and timeframe — signal logic is based purely on candle direction, so it adapts to the chart you attach it to.

Who Is This For?

Traders who want a rules-based momentum entry system, with the flexibility to choose between conservative single-trade risk management or a more active hedging/recovery approach for ranging or choppy conditions.

Important Notes Before Use

Hedging mode uses a lot-multiplying recovery method. Each hedge leg is larger than the last, which increases both profit potential and required margin. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate position sizing for your account balance before trading live.

Each hedge leg is larger than the last, which increases both profit potential and required margin. Test thoroughly on a demo account and use appropriate position sizing for your account balance before trading live. Past performance in strategy testing does not guarantee future results. Always test on your own broker's historical data and demo account before live use.

SHOULD BE USED ON HIGHER TIMEFRAME H1, H4, DAILY. OR ON RENKO CHART 10PIPS BOX SIZE

Input Parameters

Signal Settings

Parameter Description NoCandleSignal Number of consecutive same-direction candles required to confirm a buy or sell signal.

Trade Settings

Parameter Description LotSize Base trade volume, in lots, used for the first position opened in a new sequence. TakeProfitPoints Take profit distance, in points, applied to the first trade in a sequence. StopLossPoints Stop loss distance, in points, applied to the first trade in a sequence. Slippage Maximum allowed price slippage, in points, when sending orders. MagicNumber Unique identifier used to tag and track this EA's trades separately from other EAs or manual trades.

Hedging Settings