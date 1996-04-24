Master Sweep
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 4.2
- Активации: 5
Product Description
Unlock the Power of Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis!
Markets do not move randomly—they move toward liquidity.
MASTER SWEEP is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify institutional key levels across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily timeframes, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps, Pin Bar rejections, and market bias with precision.
Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA, Version 4.2 features intelligent real-time algorithms that automatically adapt to market price without cluttering your charts.Key Features & Benefits
1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (Monthly / Weekly / Daily)
Monthly Levels (M)
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Instantly displays Monthly High
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Monthly Low
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Monthly Open
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Monthly Average Price
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Dynamic Monthly Resistance (MR)
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Dynamic Monthly Support (MS)
These institutional reference levels help identify long-term market direction and major liquidity zones.
Weekly Levels (W)
Quickly identify the week's most important institutional levels:
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Weekly High
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Weekly Low
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Weekly Resistance (WR)
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Weekly Support (WS)
Perfect for swing traders and short-term market analysis.
Daily Levels (D)
Automatically plots:
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Previous Day High
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Previous Day Low
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Daily Resistance (DR)
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Daily Support (DS)
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Dynamic Daily Pivot High
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Dynamic Daily Pivot Low
Ideal for intraday and day trading strategies.
2. Automatic Pin Bar & Liquidity Sweep Detection
Built-in visual trading signals include:
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Buy Arrows
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Sell Arrows
Signals are generated only when the indicator detects genuine liquidity rejection based on advanced Pin Bar wick analysis.
Advanced wick filters eliminate market noise by identifying only high-probability institutional liquidity sweeps.
3. Multi-Level Market Bias (Bullish / Bearish)
MASTER SWEEP continuously evaluates institutional order flow and displays:
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Bullish Bias Arrows
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Bearish Bias Arrows
This allows traders to instantly determine whether buyers or sellers currently control the market.
4. Fully Customizable & Optimized
Designed for professional trading environments.
Features include:
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Optimized code for maximum MetaTrader performance
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No chart lag or unnecessary CPU usage
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EA-ready output buffers compatible with iCustom()
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Fully editable colors
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Adjustable line styles
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Customizable arrow appearance
|Parameter
|Description
|LiquidityBuyColor
|Color of bullish liquidity zones
|LiquiditySellColor
|Color of bearish liquidity zones
|Arrow_Up_Code
|Wingdings code for Buy Arrow
|Arrow_Down_Code
|Wingdings code for Sell Arrow
|Arrow_Offset_Pts
|Distance between arrows and price (points)
Step 1 – Locate Institutional Liquidity
Wait for price to approach an important institutional level such as:
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Previous Day High
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Previous Day Low
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Weekly Resistance
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Weekly Support
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Monthly High
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Monthly Low
Step 2 – Confirm the Liquidity Sweep
Watch for a Buy or Sell Arrow generated after a Pin Bar forms.
This indicates:
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Liquidity has been taken.
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Institutional rejection has occurred.
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A potential market reversal may be developing.
Step 3 – Trade with the Institutional Bias
Enter trades only when the liquidity sweep aligns with the displayed Bullish or Bearish Bias Arrow.
Trading in the direction of institutional order flow significantly increases the probability of successful trades.Why Choose MASTER SWEEP?
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Professional Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis
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Institutional Support & Resistance Levels
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Automatic Liquidity Sweep Detection
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Smart Pin Bar Recognition
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Bullish & Bearish Market Bias
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Optimized for MetaTrader 5
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EA Compatible via iCustom()
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Lightweight, Fast, and Highly Accurate
Version
MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator
Version 4.2
Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA