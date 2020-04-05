XAU SL Lock Manager

XAU SL Lock Manager

Gold Profit Lock Manager is a trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage the Stop Loss of existing gold positions through a structured profit-locking system.

The EA does not analyze the market, generate entry signals or open trades on live and demo accounts. Its purpose is to take over Stop Loss management after a position is already open.

It can manage manual trades as well as positions opened by other Expert Advisors. Each position is monitored independently according to its own entry price, current Stop Loss and price movement.

How the Management Logic Works

The default configuration uses four parameters:

Parameter Default value
Profit Trigger 35 pips
Initial Profit Lock 5 pips
Price Step 40 pips
SL Advance 15 pips

When a position reaches 35 pips in profit, the EA moves the Stop Loss to 5 pips above the entry price for BUY positions or 5 pips below the entry price for SELL positions.

After activation, each additional 40-pip favorable price movement advances the Stop Loss by another 15 pips.

Example

Position movement Protected level
+35 pips SL at +5 pips
+75 pips SL at +20 pips
+115 pips SL at +35 pips
+155 pips SL at +50 pips

The Stop Loss can only move in the direction that improves the position. It is never moved backward by the EA.

Manual Stop Loss Control

Manual control remains available at all times.

When the user moves the Stop Loss to a more favorable level, the EA recognizes the new level and uses it as the next management base.

This means that:

  • a manually improved Stop Loss is preserved;
  • Break Even can become the new base;
  • the EA continues its step-based trailing logic from the updated level;
  • an existing protected level is never reduced.

Stop Loss changes made by another Expert Advisor are handled in the same way when they improve the position.

Position Recovery

The latest management base is stored individually for every position.

After a MetaTrader restart, VPS restart, chart reload or temporary disconnection, the EA:

  1. Detects the existing managed positions.
  2. Loads the saved management state.
  3. Reads the current market price and current Stop Loss.
  4. Continues management from the most favorable valid level.

If price has already passed one or more trailing steps while the terminal was offline, the EA can move the Stop Loss directly to the level corresponding to the current price.

It does not move the Stop Loss backward to rebuild missed intermediate steps.

Locked Profit Display

The interface displays the estimated monetary value currently protected by the Stop Loss across all managed positions.

Only profit protected above the position entry price is included.

Positions without a profitable Stop Loss contribute zero to the displayed protected amount.

The value is recalculated using:

  • current position volume;
  • entry price;
  • Stop Loss price;
  • symbol tick size;
  • symbol tick value;
  • account currency conversion provided by MetaTrader.

Main Features

  • Manages existing BUY and SELL positions
  • Supports manual trades
  • Supports trades opened by other Expert Advisors
  • No Magic Number filtering
  • Manages every position independently
  • Supports hedging and netting accounts
  • Supports up to two configured symbols
  • Compatible with broker symbol suffixes and prefixes
  • Configurable profit trigger and trailing steps
  • Initial profit-lock function
  • Step-based Stop Loss advancement
  • Manual Stop Loss override recognition
  • Break Even recognition
  • Persistent position-state storage
  • Automatic recovery after terminal or VPS restart
  • Stop Loss never moves backward
  • Broker stop-level and freeze-level validation
  • Automatic retry when a Stop Loss modification is temporarily unavailable
  • Estimated protected-profit display
  • Compact dark chart interface
  • Drag-and-drop panel
  • Minimized panel mode
  • Confirmation-protected Close All function

Managed Positions

The EA manages all open market positions belonging to the configured symbols, including:

  • manually opened positions;
  • positions opened by another Expert Advisor;
  • pending orders after they become market positions.

The EA does not modify pending orders before activation.

Each position is handled separately according to its own:

  • ticket;
  • entry price;
  • direction;
  • volume;
  • Stop Loss;
  • saved trailing base.

Close All Function

The chart panel includes a confirmation-protected Close All button.

This function closes only positions belonging to the symbols currently configured inside the EA.

Positions on unrelated symbols are not affected.

Interface

The chart panel provides direct access to:

  • managed symbols;
  • Profit Trigger;
  • Initial Profit Lock;
  • Price Step;
  • SL Advance;
  • protected-profit value;
  • Close All function.

The interface can be moved around the chart and minimized when additional chart space is required.

Settings are applied directly from the panel without requiring the EA to be removed and reattached.

Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation
Platform MetaTrader 5
Primary instrument XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe Any
Account mode Hedging or Netting
Position source Manual or automated
Minimum deposit Not fixed
VPS Recommended for continuous management
AutoTrading Must be enabled
Number of managed symbols Maximum 2

The EA can be attached to any chart timeframe because its management logic is based on live position and price information rather than candle signals.

For continuous Stop Loss management, MetaTrader should remain connected and AutoTrading should remain enabled.

Symbol Configuration

Broker symbol names may differ.

Common examples include:

XAUUSD XAUUSD.a XAUUSDm GOLD GOLD.pro

Enter the exact symbol name displayed in the broker’s Market Watch.

A second symbol can be added directly from the interface when required.

Important Information

Gold Profit Lock Manager is a position-management utility. It is not an entry strategy and does not predict market direction.

The EA does not open trading positions during normal live or demo operation.

Stop Loss execution remains subject to broker and market conditions, including:

  • spread;
  • slippage;
  • liquidity;
  • price gaps;
  • execution speed;
  • stop levels;
  • freeze levels;
  • symbol specifications;
  • connection availability.

During fast market movement or a price gap, a Stop Loss may be executed at a price different from the requested level.

The protected-profit value shown on the panel is an estimate based on the current Stop Loss and the symbol information supplied by MetaTrader. Final execution results may differ.

Users are responsible for testing the EA with their own broker, symbol specifications and account conditions before live use.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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