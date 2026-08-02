XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5

XBOOT BOLETA PRO

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session.

More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart.

Its purpose is to simplify manual trading by bringing together all essential information in one professional workspace.

Trading Panel Features

Buy & Sell Execution

Open Buy and Sell orders directly from the trading panel with fast execution.

Perfect for traders who require speed during volatile market conditions.

Lot Size Control

Quickly adjust trading volume without opening the standard MetaTrader order window.

Stop Loss

Set the Stop Loss distance (points) before entering a trade.

Take Profit

Configure the Take Profit distance directly from the trading panel.

Multiple Orders

Define how many orders will be opened simultaneously.

Ideal for traders using scaling or multiple-entry strategies.

Entry Distance

Set the distance in points between consecutive entries.

Useful for grid-based or sequential trading strategies.

Protection Activation

Configure the distance required to activate trade protection automatically.

Protection Distance

Define the protection distance applied after activation.

Partial Close

Automatically close part of the position after a predefined number of points.

Partial Lot Size

Specify how much volume will be closed during partial profit taking.

Estimated Results

Before opening a trade, the panel calculates:

  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Helping traders make informed decisions before entering the market.

Intelligent Market Analysis

The integrated Market Analysis panel provides real-time information, including:

  • Market Trend
  • Confirmation Timeframe
  • Confidence Level
  • Buying Strength
  • Selling Strength
  • Volume
  • Market Momentum
  • Trading Session
  • Session Countdown Timer

All values are updated automatically as market conditions change.

Automatic Indicators

XBOOT Boleta Pro includes several built-in indicators that can be enabled or disabled individually through the Settings Panel.

Available indicators include:

  • Automatic Fibonacci
  • Pivot Points
  • Moving Averages
  • VWAP
  • Support & Resistance
  • Swing Highs & Swing Lows
  • Exclusive XBOOT Indicators

All indicators update automatically as price action evolves.

Settings Panel

The Settings Panel provides complete control over the platform.

Available options include:

  • Enable or disable indicators
  • Fibonacci settings
  • Pivot Point settings
  • Moving Average settings
  • VWAP settings
  • Risk Management settings
  • Trading profiles
  • Indicator customization
  • Automatic features configuration

Everything is designed for quick access and easy customization.

Trading Performance

The integrated Trading Performance module provides detailed statistics about your trading activity.

Overview

Monitor important performance metrics such as:

  • Net Profit
  • Gross Profit
  • Gross Loss
  • Profit Factor
  • Win Rate
  • Drawdown
  • Number of Trades
  • Average Trade Duration
  • Best Trade
  • Worst Trade

Trade History

Review every executed trade with detailed information:

  • Ticket Number
  • Symbol
  • Magic Number
  • Open Time
  • Close Time
  • Trade Duration

Performance Charts

Analyze your results using interactive charts, including:

  • Bar Charts
  • Pie Charts
  • Trade Distribution
  • Result Distribution
  • Financial Summary
Risk & Reward Panel

One of the main features of XBOOT Boleta Pro is the integrated Risk & Reward system.

Before opening a trade, the panel automatically evaluates the relationship between the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing traders to verify whether the setup matches their trading plan.

This helps maintain consistency, improve discipline, and visualize the potential profit and estimated loss before executing any order.

Modern Interface

The interface has been designed to maximize productivity.

All essential trading tools are organized into a clean, intuitive layout, reducing the need to switch between multiple MetaTrader windows.

Compatibility
  • MetaTrader 5
  • Hedging Accounts
  • Netting Accounts
  • Forex
  • Gold
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs
  • All MT5-compatible symbols
Main Advantages
  • Professional manual trading panel
  • Intelligent market analysis
  • Automatic indicators with individual enable/disable options
  • Integrated Risk & Reward management
  • Complete Trading Performance module
  • Advanced trading statistics
  • Detailed trade history
  • Modern and intuitive interface
  • Centralized Settings Panel
  • Fast trade execution directly from the chart
  • Fully customizable trading environment
  • Designed to improve organization, efficiency, and control during manual trading on MetaTrader 5

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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
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