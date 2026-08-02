XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

XBOOT BOLETA PRO

XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session.

More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart.

Its purpose is to simplify manual trading by bringing together all essential information in one professional workspace.

Buy & Sell Execution

Trading Panel Features

Open Buy and Sell orders directly from the trading panel with fast execution.

Perfect for traders who require speed during volatile market conditions.

Lot Size Control

Quickly adjust trading volume without opening the standard MetaTrader order window.

Stop Loss

Set the Stop Loss distance (points) before entering a trade.

Take Profit

Configure the Take Profit distance directly from the trading panel.

Multiple Orders

Define how many orders will be opened simultaneously.

Ideal for traders using scaling or multiple-entry strategies.

Entry Distance

Set the distance in points between consecutive entries.

Useful for grid-based or sequential trading strategies.

Protection Activation

Configure the distance required to activate trade protection automatically.

Protection Distance

Define the protection distance applied after activation.

Partial Close

Automatically close part of the position after a predefined number of points.

Partial Lot Size

Specify how much volume will be closed during partial profit taking.

Estimated Results

Before opening a trade, the panel calculates:

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Helping traders make informed decisions before entering the market.

Intelligent Market Analysis

The integrated Market Analysis panel provides real-time information, including:

Market Trend

Confirmation Timeframe

Confidence Level

Buying Strength

Selling Strength

Volume

Market Momentum

Trading Session

Session Countdown Timer

All values are updated automatically as market conditions change.

Automatic Indicators

XBOOT Boleta Pro includes several built-in indicators that can be enabled or disabled individually through the Settings Panel.

Available indicators include:

Automatic Fibonacci

Pivot Points

Moving Averages

VWAP

Support & Resistance

Swing Highs & Swing Lows

Exclusive XBOOT Indicators

All indicators update automatically as price action evolves.

Settings Panel

The Settings Panel provides complete control over the platform.

Available options include:

Enable or disable indicators

Fibonacci settings

Pivot Point settings

Moving Average settings

VWAP settings

Risk Management settings

Trading profiles

Indicator customization

Automatic features configuration

Everything is designed for quick access and easy customization.

Trading Performance

The integrated Trading Performance module provides detailed statistics about your trading activity.

Overview

Monitor important performance metrics such as:

Net Profit

Gross Profit

Gross Loss

Profit Factor

Win Rate

Drawdown

Number of Trades

Average Trade Duration

Best Trade

Worst Trade

Trade History

Review every executed trade with detailed information:

Ticket Number

Symbol

Magic Number

Open Time

Close Time

Trade Duration

Performance Charts

Analyze your results using interactive charts, including:

Bar Charts

Pie Charts

Trade Distribution

Result Distribution

Financial Summary

Risk & Reward Panel

One of the main features of XBOOT Boleta Pro is the integrated Risk & Reward system.

Before opening a trade, the panel automatically evaluates the relationship between the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing traders to verify whether the setup matches their trading plan.

This helps maintain consistency, improve discipline, and visualize the potential profit and estimated loss before executing any order.

Modern Interface

The interface has been designed to maximize productivity.

All essential trading tools are organized into a clean, intuitive layout, reducing the need to switch between multiple MetaTrader windows.

MetaTrader 5

Hedging Accounts

Netting Accounts

Forex

Gold

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs

All MT5-compatible symbols

Professional manual trading panel

Intelligent market analysis

Automatic indicators with individual enable/disable options

Integrated Risk & Reward management

Complete Trading Performance module

Advanced trading statistics

Detailed trade history

Modern and intuitive interface

Centralized Settings Panel

Fast trade execution directly from the chart

Fully customizable trading environment

Designed to improve organization, efficiency, and control during manual trading on MetaTrader 5

CompatibilityMain Advantages