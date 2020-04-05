Rubberband EA

RUBBERBAND EA — RSI Elastic-Snap Scalper for EURUSD & XAUUSD

Every price move that stretches too far, too fast, snaps back. That's not a theory — it's the most repeatable behavior in short-term price action, and Rubberband EA is built to catch exactly that moment: the instant an overstretched market recoils toward equilibrium.

Rubberband EA is a fully automated scalping system engineered for mobile-first traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach without babysitting charts. It combines RSI(14) momentum extremes with a 20-period EMA trend filter, entering only when price has stretched into oversold or overbought territory AND is positioned on the correct side of the EMA — filtering out weak, low-probability signals that a bare RSI cross would take.

How it works

The engine watches EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. When RSI(14) drops below 30 while price trades above the 20 EMA, the elastic has stretched to the downside and Rubberband EA opens a BUY, anticipating the snap-back toward the mean. When RSI(14) climbs above 70 while price trades below the 20 EMA, the same logic triggers a SELL. This dual-condition filter (momentum extreme + trend-side confirmation) is what separates Rubberband EA from generic RSI bots that fire on the oscillator alone and get chopped up in trending markets.

Built for real accounts, not just backtests

  • Auto risk-based lot sizing — every trade size is calculated from your account balance and a Risk% input, not a fixed lot. Grow your account, and position sizing grows with it automatically.
  • Symbol-specific stop structure — EURUSD and XAUUSD have completely different volatility profiles, so stop-loss and take-profit distances are configured independently for each (tight structure on EURUSD, wider structure to respect XAUUSD's natural swing range).
  • One trade per symbol, always — no stacking, no averaging into a loser, no martingale, no grid. Rubberband EA will never widen your risk to chase a recovery. What you set is what you risk.
  • Built-in trailing stop — once a trade moves into profit by a defined threshold, the EA steps the stop loss forward automatically to lock in gains while leaving room for the move to continue.
  • Full margin & broker-safety checks — before every order, the EA verifies free margin, normalizes lot size to your broker's volume step, and respects your broker's minimum stop distance — so you don't get silent rejects or invalid-stops errors mid-session.

Designed for mobile control

Rubberband EA ships with an on-chart control panel built for traders who manage positions from their phone. At a glance you can see whether each symbol is actively watching for a signal or currently in a trade, check live account equity, confirm your risk percentage and trailing stop status, and toggle EURUSD or XAUUSD trading on or off with a single tap — no need to dig through the Inputs tab to pause a symbol before news or low-liquidity hours.

Who this is for

Rubberband EA suits traders running balanced, moderate-risk accounts in the $5,000–$10,000+ range who want a scalping system with clear, mechanical logic they can actually explain — not a black box. If you want a tool that respects capital, never martingales, and gives you a visual command center instead of a wall of numbers, Rubberband EA is built for exactly that.

Recommended setup: VPS or always-on mobile connection, M5 chart, EURUSD and XAUUSD, ECN/low-spread account recommended for scalping conditions.

Past performance in testing does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings appropriate to your account size.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
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