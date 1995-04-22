RUBBERBAND EA — RSI Elastic-Snap Scalper for EURUSD & XAUUSD

Every price move that stretches too far, too fast, snaps back. That's not a theory — it's the most repeatable behavior in short-term price action, and Rubberband EA is built to catch exactly that moment: the instant an overstretched market recoils toward equilibrium.

Rubberband EA is a fully automated scalping system engineered for mobile-first traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach without babysitting charts. It combines RSI(14) momentum extremes with a 20-period EMA trend filter, entering only when price has stretched into oversold or overbought territory AND is positioned on the correct side of the EMA — filtering out weak, low-probability signals that a bare RSI cross would take.

How it works

The engine watches EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. When RSI(14) drops below 30 while price trades above the 20 EMA, the elastic has stretched to the downside and Rubberband EA opens a BUY, anticipating the snap-back toward the mean. When RSI(14) climbs above 70 while price trades below the 20 EMA, the same logic triggers a SELL. This dual-condition filter (momentum extreme + trend-side confirmation) is what separates Rubberband EA from generic RSI bots that fire on the oscillator alone and get chopped up in trending markets.

Built for real accounts, not just backtests

Auto risk-based lot sizing — every trade size is calculated from your account balance and a Risk% input, not a fixed lot. Grow your account, and position sizing grows with it automatically.

— every trade size is calculated from your account balance and a Risk% input, not a fixed lot. Grow your account, and position sizing grows with it automatically. Symbol-specific stop structure — EURUSD and XAUUSD have completely different volatility profiles, so stop-loss and take-profit distances are configured independently for each (tight structure on EURUSD, wider structure to respect XAUUSD's natural swing range).

— EURUSD and XAUUSD have completely different volatility profiles, so stop-loss and take-profit distances are configured independently for each (tight structure on EURUSD, wider structure to respect XAUUSD's natural swing range). One trade per symbol, always — no stacking, no averaging into a loser, no martingale, no grid. Rubberband EA will never widen your risk to chase a recovery. What you set is what you risk.

— no stacking, no averaging into a loser, no martingale, no grid. Rubberband EA will never widen your risk to chase a recovery. What you set is what you risk. Built-in trailing stop — once a trade moves into profit by a defined threshold, the EA steps the stop loss forward automatically to lock in gains while leaving room for the move to continue.

— once a trade moves into profit by a defined threshold, the EA steps the stop loss forward automatically to lock in gains while leaving room for the move to continue. Full margin & broker-safety checks — before every order, the EA verifies free margin, normalizes lot size to your broker's volume step, and respects your broker's minimum stop distance — so you don't get silent rejects or invalid-stops errors mid-session.

Designed for mobile control

Rubberband EA ships with an on-chart control panel built for traders who manage positions from their phone. At a glance you can see whether each symbol is actively watching for a signal or currently in a trade, check live account equity, confirm your risk percentage and trailing stop status, and toggle EURUSD or XAUUSD trading on or off with a single tap — no need to dig through the Inputs tab to pause a symbol before news or low-liquidity hours.

Who this is for

Rubberband EA suits traders running balanced, moderate-risk accounts in the $5,000–$10,000+ range who want a scalping system with clear, mechanical logic they can actually explain — not a black box. If you want a tool that respects capital, never martingales, and gives you a visual command center instead of a wall of numbers, Rubberband EA is built for exactly that.

Recommended setup: VPS or always-on mobile connection, M5 chart, EURUSD and XAUUSD, ECN/low-spread account recommended for scalping conditions.

Past performance in testing does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings appropriate to your account size.