Smc Aio MT4

SMC TradingHub Concept is an MT5 indicator that combines multiple trading concepts into a single, lightweight, and highly optimized indicator.

Instead of using multiple separate indicators for structure, POI, liquidity, etc., this indicator automatically detects market structure, value areas, liquidity zones, and imbalance zones, allowing traders to analyze the market consistently and accurately.

The indicator is suitable for:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Commodities

It works on all timeframes, although M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for the best balance between signal quality and market noise.

Main Features

Market Structure

Automatically detects:

Higher High (HH)

Higher Low (HL)

Lower High (LH)

Lower Low (LL)

This allows traders to identify the current trend and understand whether the market remains bullish or bearish.

BOS & CHoCH

The indicator automatically identifies:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

These events help traders recognize trend continuation and potential market reversals based on Smart Money principles.

IDM (Inducement)

Institutional inducement levels are detected automatically.

These liquidity points usually appear before significant market movements and can be used to improve trading timing.

This is a critical part of whether a swing level is recognized, strictly following the TradingHub structure identification logic.

Stop Hunt Detection

This indicator highlights liquidity sweeps where price temporarily breaks a previous high or low before reversing.

These areas are useful for identifying fakeouts and capturing institutional liquidity.

Institutional Funded Candle (IFC)

The indicator detects Institutional Funded Candles that frequently appear before strong impulse movements.

IFC zones can be used as critical reaction areas for future price action.

Point of Interest (POI)

Automatically detects institutional POI zones using ERC and Smart Money logic.

Features include:

Bullish POI

Bearish POI

Hidden Base detection

Automatic mitigation detection

Optional 50% mitigation rule

Imbalance (Fair Value Gap)

Automatically identifies market imbalances created by strong impulsive candles.

These zones often act as price magnets before the trend continues.

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

The indicator detects equal highs and lows, helping traders identify liquidity pools typically targeted by institutions.

Previous Day High / Previous Day Low

Optional display of:

Previous Day High (PDH)

Previous Day Low (PDL) Useful for intraday liquidity analysis.

Optimized Performance

This indicator includes an internal optimization tool that limits historical calculations to reduce CPU usage while maintaining smooth chart performance.

Input Parameters

Structure Settings

Start Date: Start date for historical calculations. Older data prior to this date is ignored to improve performance.

Show Structure: Enable or disable all market structure calculations.

Show Swings: Display swing highs and swing lows.

Show BOS & CHoCH: Display Break of Structure and Change of Character labels.

Show IDM: Display institutional inducement levels.

IDM Color: Color used for IDM objects.

Show Stop Hunt: Display liquidity sweeps and stop hunt objects.

Stop Hunt Color: Color used for stop hunt objects.

Show IFC: Enable Institutional Funded Candle detection.

Live Settings

These options display developing (live) signals before the candle closes.

Live BOS: Display BOS while the current candle is still forming.

Live CHoCH: Display CHoCH before the candle closes.

Live IDM: Display developing IDM levels.

Color Settings

Bull Color: Main bullish color.

Bear Color: Main bearish color.

Liquidity EQH / EQL

Enable EQH/EQL: Display equal highs and equal lows.

Threshold: Controls the maximum acceptable difference between highs or lows. Smaller values create tighter detection.

Look Back: Number of candles used to scan for liquidity.

Line Color: Color of the liquidity lines.

Line Width: Thickness of the liquidity lines.

Previous Day High / Low

Display PDH/PDL: Show the previous day's high and low.

Line Color: Color used for PDH / PDL lines.

System Optimization

Max Bars to Calculate: Limits the number of historical candles processed. Lower values improve performance on slower computers; higher values display more historical information.

Point of Interest (POI)

Enable POI: Display institutional supply and demand zones.

Max Bull POIs: Maximum number of bullish POIs displayed.

Max Bear POIs: Maximum number of bearish POIs displayed.

ERC Length: Minimum body size required for an ERC candle. Increasing this value produces fewer but stronger zones.

Bull POI Color: Color of the bullish zone.

Bear POI Color: Color of the bearish zone.

Show Hidden Base: Display hidden institutional bases.

Show POI Text: Display area labels and prices.

Remove Mitigated Zones: Automatically delete zones after they have been mitigated.

50% Mitigation Rule: A zone is only considered mitigated after the price reaches at least 50% of its depth.

Imbalance

Show Imbalance: Display Fair Value Gaps (imbalances).

Imbalance Color: Color used for imbalance zones.

Alerts

This indicator is designed to assist with Smart Money event notifications.

Alerts when an IFC candle appears, triggering Buy / Sell alerts.

Recommended Timeframes

Best Performance: M15, M30, H1, H4

Scalping: M1, M5

Swing Trading: H4, D1

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD

BTCUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

NAS100

US30

GER40

Major Forex Pairs

Smooth Performance

The indicator has been optimized to:

Minimize CPU usage

Reduce chart latency

Efficiently manage chart objects

Handle large historical datasets

Work smoothly across multiple charts simultaneously

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool based on the Smart Money Concept methodology.

It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be considered financial advice.

Trading involves significant risk. Proper risk management is always encouraged.