Smc Aio MT4

SMC TradingHub Concept is an MT5 indicator that combines multiple trading concepts into a single, lightweight, and highly optimized indicator.

Instead of using multiple separate indicators for structure, POI, liquidity, etc., this indicator automatically detects market structure, value areas, liquidity zones, and imbalance zones, allowing traders to analyze the market consistently and accurately.

The indicator is suitable for:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Commodities

It works on all timeframes, although M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for the best balance between signal quality and market noise.

Main Features

Market Structure

Automatically detects:

  • Higher High (HH)

  • Higher Low (HL)

  • Lower High (LH)

  • Lower Low (LL)

This allows traders to identify the current trend and understand whether the market remains bullish or bearish.

BOS & CHoCH

The indicator automatically identifies:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

These events help traders recognize trend continuation and potential market reversals based on Smart Money principles.

IDM (Inducement)

Institutional inducement levels are detected automatically.

These liquidity points usually appear before significant market movements and can be used to improve trading timing.

This is a critical part of whether a swing level is recognized, strictly following the TradingHub structure identification logic.

Stop Hunt Detection

This indicator highlights liquidity sweeps where price temporarily breaks a previous high or low before reversing.

These areas are useful for identifying fakeouts and capturing institutional liquidity.

Institutional Funded Candle (IFC)

The indicator detects Institutional Funded Candles that frequently appear before strong impulse movements.

IFC zones can be used as critical reaction areas for future price action.

Point of Interest (POI)

Automatically detects institutional POI zones using ERC and Smart Money logic.

Features include:

  • Bullish POI

  • Bearish POI

  • Hidden Base detection

  • Automatic mitigation detection

  • Optional 50% mitigation rule

Imbalance (Fair Value Gap)

Automatically identifies market imbalances created by strong impulsive candles.

These zones often act as price magnets before the trend continues.

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

The indicator detects equal highs and lows, helping traders identify liquidity pools typically targeted by institutions.

Previous Day High / Previous Day Low

Optional display of:

  • Previous Day High (PDH)

  • Previous Day Low (PDL)

    Useful for intraday liquidity analysis.

Optimized Performance

This indicator includes an internal optimization tool that limits historical calculations to reduce CPU usage while maintaining smooth chart performance.

Input Parameters

Structure Settings

  • Start Date: Start date for historical calculations. Older data prior to this date is ignored to improve performance.

  • Show Structure: Enable or disable all market structure calculations.

  • Show Swings: Display swing highs and swing lows.

  • Show BOS & CHoCH: Display Break of Structure and Change of Character labels.

  • Show IDM: Display institutional inducement levels.

  • IDM Color: Color used for IDM objects.

  • Show Stop Hunt: Display liquidity sweeps and stop hunt objects.

  • Stop Hunt Color: Color used for stop hunt objects.

  • Show IFC: Enable Institutional Funded Candle detection.

Live Settings

These options display developing (live) signals before the candle closes.

  • Live BOS: Display BOS while the current candle is still forming.

  • Live CHoCH: Display CHoCH before the candle closes.

  • Live IDM: Display developing IDM levels.

Color Settings

  • Bull Color: Main bullish color.

  • Bear Color: Main bearish color.

Liquidity EQH / EQL

  • Enable EQH/EQL: Display equal highs and equal lows.

  • Threshold: Controls the maximum acceptable difference between highs or lows. Smaller values create tighter detection.

  • Look Back: Number of candles used to scan for liquidity.

  • Line Color: Color of the liquidity lines.

  • Line Width: Thickness of the liquidity lines.

Previous Day High / Low

  • Display PDH/PDL: Show the previous day's high and low.

  • Line Color: Color used for PDH / PDL lines.

System Optimization

  • Max Bars to Calculate: Limits the number of historical candles processed. Lower values improve performance on slower computers; higher values display more historical information.

Point of Interest (POI)

  • Enable POI: Display institutional supply and demand zones.

  • Max Bull POIs: Maximum number of bullish POIs displayed.

  • Max Bear POIs: Maximum number of bearish POIs displayed.

  • ERC Length: Minimum body size required for an ERC candle. Increasing this value produces fewer but stronger zones.

  • Bull POI Color: Color of the bullish zone.

  • Bear POI Color: Color of the bearish zone.

  • Show Hidden Base: Display hidden institutional bases.

  • Show POI Text: Display area labels and prices.

  • Remove Mitigated Zones: Automatically delete zones after they have been mitigated.

  • 50% Mitigation Rule: A zone is only considered mitigated after the price reaches at least 50% of its depth.

Imbalance

  • Show Imbalance: Display Fair Value Gaps (imbalances).

  • Imbalance Color: Color used for imbalance zones.

Alerts

This indicator is designed to assist with Smart Money event notifications.

  • Alerts when an IFC candle appears, triggering Buy / Sell alerts.

Recommended Timeframes

  • Best Performance: M15, M30, H1, H4

  • Scalping: M1, M5

  • Swing Trading: H4, D1

Recommended Symbols

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • NAS100

  • US30

  • GER40

  • Major Forex Pairs

Smooth Performance

The indicator has been optimized to:

  • Minimize CPU usage

  • Reduce chart latency

  • Efficiently manage chart objects

  • Handle large historical datasets

  • Work smoothly across multiple charts simultaneously

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool based on the Smart Money Concept methodology.

It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be considered financial advice.

Trading involves significant risk. Proper risk management is always encouraged.


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Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают вам сигнал и оставляют разбираться со всем остальным самостоятельно. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полноценный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать этот символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после входа, чтобы дисциплина со
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Индикаторы
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trend Signal Advanced System - представляет из себя торговую систему дающую входные сигналы по тренду для краткосрочных и среднесрочных сделок. Сигнальные стрелки строятся на текущей свече, формируя сигналы на верхних и нижних точках графика. Тренд основан на базе индикатора "standard deviation" с гибкими настраиваемыми параметрами для любой волатильности торгового инструмента. Торговая система включает Планировщик уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss, позволяющий подобрать подходящие уровни торго
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
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Candle Range Sweep
Vu Van Tien
Индикаторы
Automatically identifies HTF CRT & ERC liquidity sweeps and syncs precise levels/boxes down to lower timeframes. HTF CRT & ERC Liquidity Sweeps is a specialized liquidity analysis tool built for traders practicing Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT , or Price Action . The key advantage of this indicator is that all liquidity sweep calculations are performed purely on the Higher Timeframe (HTF) , and the resulting Boxes and Sweep Lines are synced down to your Lower Timeframe (LTF). This completely
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Индикаторы
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Dashboard Statistics
Vu Van Tien
Индикаторы
Trading Dashboard FULL - Real-Time Performance & Analytics Calendar Trading Dashboard FULL is an advanced, interactive visual analytics tool for (MT5). Designed for serious traders, prop firm challenge takers, and portfolio managers, this indicator converts your raw trading history into a clear, comprehensive monthly calendar and real-time statistics dashboard right on your main chart window. No more switching between account tabs or downloading report files to analyze your trading performance.
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Smc Tradinghub concept
Vu Van Tien
Индикаторы
SMC TradingHub Concept is an MT5 indicator that combines multiple trading concepts into a single, lightweight, and highly optimized indicator. Instead of using multiple separate indicators for structure, POI, liquidity, etc., this indicator automatically detects market structure, value areas, liquidity zones, and imbalance zones, allowing traders to analyze the market consistently and accurately. The indicator is suitable for: Forex Gold (XAUUSD) Indices Cryptocurrencies Commodities It works on
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