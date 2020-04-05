Gold Force expert Updated

G4S EA Learner – Smart Adaptive Trading System

G4S EA Learner is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to combine smart money concepts, adaptive learning, and strict risk management into one powerful Expert Advisor.

Built for both Forex and Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions while protecting your capital.

🔑 Key Features

🧠 Self-Learning System (Adaptive Intelligence)

  • Tracks and stores results of previous trades

  • Calculates win rate and average performance per setup

  • Automatically avoids low-performing strategies

  • Improves performance over time without manual intervention

🧱 Order Block Trading (Smart Money Concept)

  • Detects institutional Order Blocks across multiple timeframes:

    • M15, M30, H1, H4

  • Trades only near high-probability zones

  • Filters out:

    • Old zones

    • Already mitigated zones

📊 Market Regime Detection

The EA adapts to:

  • 📈 Trending markets

  • 🔁 Ranging markets

  • ⚡ High volatility conditions

Automatically adjusts:

  • Stop Loss (ATR-based)

  • Take Profit levels

  • Risk exposure

💰 Advanced Risk Management

  • True percentage-based risk per trade

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on:

    • Stop Loss distance

    • Symbol specifications

    • Available margin

  • Built-in Daily Loss Protection

  • Stops trading after reaching max daily drawdown

❄️ Cooling-Off Protection

  • Detects consecutive losses within a short time

  • Automatically pauses trading

  • Prevents overtrading during bad market conditions

⏰ Smart Session Trading

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:

  • London Session: 09:30 – 11:00

  • New York Session: 16:30 – 20:00

Avoids low-volume, unpredictable market periods

📉 Multi-Layer Trade Filters

Each trade is validated using:

  • EMA trend confirmation (200 EMA)

  • RSI momentum filter

  • ADX trend strength filter

  • Candle structure (wick rejection)

  • Order Block proximity

  • Optional Previous Day High/Low breakout

🥇 Optimized for Forex & Metals

  • Special logic for Forex pairs

  • Enhanced precision for Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)

  • Higher timeframe confirmation for metals

⚙️ How It Works

  1. Identifies market condition (trend, range, volatility)

  2. Scans for valid Order Blocks

  3. Waits for price to return to key zones

  4. Confirms entry using momentum and structure

  5. Executes trade with calculated risk

  6. Learns from the outcome and adapts future decisions

📌 Advantages

✔ Fully automated – no manual trading required
✔ Adapts to market behavior in real time
✔ Protects capital with strict risk controls
✔ Avoids overtrading and bad conditions
✔ Works on multiple symbols
✔ No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, XAUUSD, XAGUSD

  • VPS recommended for best performance

  • Backtesting and optimization recommended before live trading

💡 Who Is This For?

  • Traders looking for a disciplined, rule-based system

  • Users who prefer smart money concepts

  • Investors who want controlled risk exposure

  • Beginners and advanced traders alike

📈 Summary

G4S EA Learner is not just another EA — it is a smart, evolving trading system that adapts, protects, and executes with precision.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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