Gold Force expert Updated

G4S EA Learner – Smart Adaptive Trading System

G4S EA Learner is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to combine smart money concepts, adaptive learning, and strict risk management into one powerful Expert Advisor.

Built for both Forex and Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions while protecting your capital.

🔑 Key Features

🧠 Self-Learning System (Adaptive Intelligence)

Tracks and stores results of previous trades

Calculates win rate and average performance per setup

Automatically avoids low-performing strategies

Improves performance over time without manual intervention

🧱 Order Block Trading (Smart Money Concept)

Detects institutional Order Blocks across multiple timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4

Trades only near high-probability zones

Filters out: Old zones Already mitigated zones



📊 Market Regime Detection

The EA adapts to:

📈 Trending markets

🔁 Ranging markets

⚡ High volatility conditions

Automatically adjusts:

Stop Loss (ATR-based)

Take Profit levels

Risk exposure

💰 Advanced Risk Management

True percentage-based risk per trade

Dynamic lot sizing based on: Stop Loss distance Symbol specifications Available margin

Built-in Daily Loss Protection

Stops trading after reaching max daily drawdown

❄️ Cooling-Off Protection

Detects consecutive losses within a short time

Automatically pauses trading

Prevents overtrading during bad market conditions

⏰ Smart Session Trading

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:

London Session: 09:30 – 11:00

New York Session: 16:30 – 20:00

Avoids low-volume, unpredictable market periods

📉 Multi-Layer Trade Filters

Each trade is validated using:

EMA trend confirmation (200 EMA)

RSI momentum filter

ADX trend strength filter

Candle structure (wick rejection)

Order Block proximity

Optional Previous Day High/Low breakout

🥇 Optimized for Forex & Metals

Special logic for Forex pairs

Enhanced precision for Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)

Higher timeframe confirmation for metals

⚙️ How It Works

Identifies market condition (trend, range, volatility) Scans for valid Order Blocks Waits for price to return to key zones Confirms entry using momentum and structure Executes trade with calculated risk Learns from the outcome and adapts future decisions

📌 Advantages

✔ Fully automated – no manual trading required

✔ Adapts to market behavior in real time

✔ Protects capital with strict risk controls

✔ Avoids overtrading and bad conditions

✔ Works on multiple symbols

✔ No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies

⚠️ Important Notes

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, XAUUSD, XAGUSD

VPS recommended for best performance

Backtesting and optimization recommended before live trading

💡 Who Is This For?

Traders looking for a disciplined, rule-based system

Users who prefer smart money concepts

Investors who want controlled risk exposure

Beginners and advanced traders alike

📈 Summary

G4S EA Learner is not just another EA — it is a smart, evolving trading system that adapts, protects, and executes with precision.