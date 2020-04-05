Gold Force expert Updated
- Experts
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- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
G4S EA Learner – Smart Adaptive Trading System
G4S EA Learner is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to combine smart money concepts, adaptive learning, and strict risk management into one powerful Expert Advisor.
Built for both Forex and Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions while protecting your capital.
🔑 Key Features
🧠 Self-Learning System (Adaptive Intelligence)
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Tracks and stores results of previous trades
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Calculates win rate and average performance per setup
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Automatically avoids low-performing strategies
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Improves performance over time without manual intervention
🧱 Order Block Trading (Smart Money Concept)
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Detects institutional Order Blocks across multiple timeframes:
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M15, M30, H1, H4
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Trades only near high-probability zones
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Filters out:
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Old zones
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Already mitigated zones
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📊 Market Regime Detection
The EA adapts to:
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📈 Trending markets
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🔁 Ranging markets
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⚡ High volatility conditions
Automatically adjusts:
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Stop Loss (ATR-based)
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Take Profit levels
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Risk exposure
💰 Advanced Risk Management
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True percentage-based risk per trade
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Dynamic lot sizing based on:
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Stop Loss distance
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Symbol specifications
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Available margin
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Built-in Daily Loss Protection
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Stops trading after reaching max daily drawdown
❄️ Cooling-Off Protection
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Detects consecutive losses within a short time
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Automatically pauses trading
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Prevents overtrading during bad market conditions
⏰ Smart Session Trading
Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:
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London Session: 09:30 – 11:00
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New York Session: 16:30 – 20:00
Avoids low-volume, unpredictable market periods
📉 Multi-Layer Trade Filters
Each trade is validated using:
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EMA trend confirmation (200 EMA)
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RSI momentum filter
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ADX trend strength filter
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Candle structure (wick rejection)
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Order Block proximity
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Optional Previous Day High/Low breakout
🥇 Optimized for Forex & Metals
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Special logic for Forex pairs
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Enhanced precision for Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)
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Higher timeframe confirmation for metals
⚙️ How It Works
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Identifies market condition (trend, range, volatility)
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Scans for valid Order Blocks
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Waits for price to return to key zones
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Confirms entry using momentum and structure
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Executes trade with calculated risk
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Learns from the outcome and adapts future decisions
📌 Advantages
✔ Fully automated – no manual trading required
✔ Adapts to market behavior in real time
✔ Protects capital with strict risk controls
✔ Avoids overtrading and bad conditions
✔ Works on multiple symbols
✔ No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
⚠️ Important Notes
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Recommended timeframe: M15
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Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, XAUUSD, XAGUSD
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VPS recommended for best performance
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Backtesting and optimization recommended before live trading
💡 Who Is This For?
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Traders looking for a disciplined, rule-based system
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Users who prefer smart money concepts
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Investors who want controlled risk exposure
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Beginners and advanced traders alike
📈 Summary
G4S EA Learner is not just another EA — it is a smart, evolving trading system that adapts, protects, and executes with precision.