



Key Features

• Dual-direction grid management with configurable grid spacing.

• Fixed take-profit distance for individual positions.

• Equity protection based on the cycle start balance and a configurable floating-loss threshold.

• Three optional price lines that can close all EA positions on the current symbol when touched.

• Independent local-time and server-time filters. Server-time restriction is disabled by default for unrestricted backtesting.

• Adaptive order volume based on the symbol's minimum volume, volume step, and available free margin.

• On-chart panel showing status, floating P/L, position counts, protection state, cooldowns, estimated liquidation levels, and recent 7-day statistics.

• Manual Close All button for positions opened by this EA on the current symbol.





Main Inputs

InpLotSize: requested order volume.

InpGridPoints: grid distance in points.

InpTPPoints: take-profit distance in points.

InpMaxLevels: maximum grid levels.

InpTotalProfitClose / InpTotalLossClose: equity-profit and floating-loss protection thresholds.

InpPriceLine1-3: optional close-all price levels; 0 disables a line.

InpEnableTimeFilter / InpEnableServerTime: trading-session filters.

InpMagicNumber: identifier used for EA positions.





Usage Notes

A MetaTrader 5 hedging account is required. Test the EA with your broker, symbol, spread, and execution conditions before live use, and begin with a small volume. Grid strategies can accumulate positions and margin exposure quickly during prolonged one-directional or highly volatile markets.





Risk Warning

Screenshots show historical test examples only and do not represent future performance. This EA does not guarantee profit. Trading can result in the partial or complete loss of funds. Adjust volume, maximum levels, and protection thresholds according to your own risk tolerance.

Bishui Spring EA is a dual-direction grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. It manages Buy and Sell positions simultaneously and includes layered risk controls, session filters, and an on-chart statistics panel.