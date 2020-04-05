GoldFalcon TriTrend Sniper — Precision Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading, Engineered for XAUUSD

GoldFalcon TriTrend Sniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, designed around one core principle: never fight the trend, and never chase an entry. Instead of relying on lagging signals or noisy scalping logic, GoldFalcon uses a strict three-timeframe alignment system — H1, M15, and M5 — to filter out false moves and only pull the trigger when the entire market structure agrees.

How It Works — The TriTrend Engine

At the top level, GoldFalcon reads the H1 chart using a triple EMA structure (20/50/200). A buy bias is only confirmed when EMA20 sits above EMA50, which sits above EMA200, with price trading above the 200 EMA — the textbook definition of a clean, established uptrend. The sell bias mirrors this in reverse. This isn't a single moving-average crossover gimmick; it's a full structural trend filter that keeps the EA out of choppy, directionless gold price action.

Once the H1 bias is set, GoldFalcon does not enter blindly. It drops to the M15 timeframe and demands the exact same EMA alignment before proceeding. This two-layer confirmation dramatically reduces the number of false signals that plague single-timeframe systems, because gold is notorious for producing convincing H1 setups that reverse within the hour — GoldFalcon's M15 filter catches those traps before they cost you.

Only when both H1 and M15 agree does the EA move to its execution timeframe: M5. Here, it waits patiently for price to retrace back into the EMA20 — the dynamic value zone — rather than chasing price at extension. Once price touches the EMA20, GoldFalcon does not enter on the touch itself. It waits for a full confirmation candle to close in the direction of the trend, ensuring the pullback has genuinely ended and momentum has resumed. This close-only logic means zero repainting — every signal you see in backtests is exactly what would have triggered live.

Risk Management Built for Serious Traders

GoldFalcon calculates stop-loss placement dynamically using the most recent swing low (for buys) or swing high (for sells), rather than a fixed pip value — meaning your stop is always anchored to real market structure, not an arbitrary number. Take-profit is set at a configurable Risk:Reward ratio (1:2 by default), and an optional trailing stop can lock in profits as gold runs.

Position sizing is fully automated: choose your risk per trade (0.25%, 0.5%, 1%, or 2%) and GoldFalcon calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance and the current stop-loss distance — no manual lot-size guessing, no oversized positions. A built-in daily circuit breaker halts trading after 3 losing trades in a single day, protecting your account from revenge-trading during unfavorable sessions. Only one trade is ever open at a time, keeping exposure controlled and disciplined.

Session & Spread Awareness

Gold's best moves happen during London and New York hours — so GoldFalcon includes independently adjustable session filters for both, letting you trade only when liquidity and volatility are at their best. A configurable spread filter blocks entries when your broker's spread widens beyond an acceptable threshold (protecting you around news events or thin-liquidity periods), and every trade fires a push notification straight to your phone so you're never out of the loop.

Professional Visual Control Panel

GoldFalcon isn't a black box. A live on-chart dashboard displays your H1 trend bias, M15 confirmation status, session status, current spread, open position state, today's loss count, active risk setting, and account equity — all color-coded in real time so you always know exactly what the EA is thinking and why it is or isn't in a trade.

Who This Is For

GoldFalcon TriTrend Sniper is built for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to gold — not a martingale grid, not a high-frequency scalper, but a structured trend-following system with strict, verifiable entry logic and transparent risk controls. Every input is adjustable, allowing you to tune the EA to your personal risk tolerance and preferred trading hours while keeping the core multi-timeframe logic intact.

Trade gold with structure, not guesswork. GoldFalcon TriTrend Sniper — Trend Confirmed. Pullback Timed. Precision Executed.