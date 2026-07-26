GoldEdgeSignalIndicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
GoldEdge Signal Indicator
Description
Professional signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) based on a validated trend-pullback strategy. Draws BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with calculated SL/TP levels, a real-time dashboard, and popup alerts.
Validated edge: PF 1.44 / Sharpe 3.87 / Max DD 3.95% (12-month backtest, real ticks).
What It Does
- BUY/SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart at signal bars
- Entry, SL, and TP horizontal lines for the last signal (visual trade setup)
- Live dashboard showing all indicator values and signal conditions in real-time
- Popup alerts when a new signal appears (configurable)
Strategy (3-Layer Confluence)
Layer 1: H4 Trend Filter
- EMA50 on H4 must be rising (h4ema[1] > h4ema[2])
- Price must be above*EMA50 on H4
- Only trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend
Layer 2: M15 Pullback
- Price must be above EMA55 on M15 (uptrend structure)
- Price must pull back near EMA21 (within 1.0 x ATR)
- This identifies entries at value, not at extremes
Layer 3: ADX Regime Gate
- ADX(H4) must be above 22 (strong directional trend)
- Eliminates signals in choppy/ranging markets
Signal Trigger
When all 3 layers align and price resumes in the trend direction (close > previous close):
- BUY arrow appears below the bar (long signal)
- SELL arrow appears above the bar (short signal, if enabled)
Indicator Buffers
| Buffer | Plot | Type | Color |
|--------|------|------|-------|
| 0 | BUY | DRAW_ARROW (233) | Lime |
| 1 | SELL | DRAW_ARROW (234) | Red |
| 2 | TrendUp | CALCULATIONS | - |
| 3 | TrendDn | CALCULATIONS | - |
Dashboard Display
The on-chart dashboard shows:
- Current price
- H4 trend direction (UP/DN)
- M15 trend direction (UP/DN/FLAT)
- EMA21 and EMA55 values
- ADX(H4) value with OK/LOW status
- Pullback status (in zone / too far)
- ATR(M15) with calculated SL and TP distances
- Last signal direction, entry, SL, TP
Visual Output
- Entry line: Cyan dotted horizontal line
- SL line: Orange dashed horizontal line
- TP line: Green dashed horizontal line
- Arrows are placed below lows (BUY) or above highs (SELL)
Input Parameters
Trend
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InpEmaFast | 21 | EMA M15 fast (pullback target) |
| InpEmaSlow | 55 | EMA M15 slow (trend structure) |
| InpH4EmaPeriod | 50 | EMA H4 (higher-timeframe trend) |
Regime
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InpUseAdxFilter | true | Enable ADX gate |
| InpAdxPeriod | 14 | ADX period |
| InpAdxMin | 22.0 | Minimum ADX for valid signal |
Pullback
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InpPullbackAtr | 1.0 | Max distance to EMA21 (ATR multiples) |
| InpATRperiod | 14 | ATR period for SL/TP calculation |
Risk/Exit (display only)
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InpSlAtrMult | 2.0 | SL = mult x ATR (for display) |
| InpTpAtrMult | 5.0 | TP = mult x ATR (for display) |
| InpTradeDir | 1 | 1=long only, 0=both, -1=short |
Display
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| InpShowDashboard | true | On-chart dashboard |
| InpShowSLTP | true | Draw SL/TP lines |
| InpAlertOn | true | Popup alert on new signal |
Recommended Setup
- Symbol**: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 (chart)
- The indicator uses M15 and H4 data internally regardless of chart timeframe
Installation
1. Copy `GoldEdge_Signal_Indicator.ex5` to `MQL5\Indicators\`
2. Drag onto XAUUSD M15 chart
3
. Signals appear automatically on historical and live bars
Usage Tips
- Long-only mode (default) is the most validated configuration on gold
- The SL/TP lines are suggestions based on ATR — adjust to your risk tolerance
- Use the dashboard to monitor signal conditions in real-time
- Combine with your own risk management for manual trading
- The indicator does NOT execute trades — it only provides visual signals
Indicators Used
All standard MT5 indicators (no custom or external dependencies):
- iMA (Exponential Moving Average) — M15 x2 + H4 x1
- iADX (Average Directional Index) — H4
- iATR (Average True Range) — M15