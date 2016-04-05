ForexHunterEA


FOREXHUNTER EA - Multi-Pair Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor
Professional MT5 Trading System
Version 1.00 | (c) 2026


 OVERVIEW 
ForexHunter is a professional, fully-automated multi-pair trading system that scans 7 instruments across Forex majors, Gold, and JPY crosses - simultaneously. Instead of relying on a single strategy or a single currency pair, ForexHunter deploys FIVE distinct trading strategies and automatically assigns the optimal strategy to each instrument based on its market characteristics.

This is NOT a martingale. NOT a grid. NOT a single-pair scalper. ForexHunter is a diversified signal-scoring engine that hunts for the highest-probability setups across multiple instruments, using a rigorous 10-factor scoring system to filter out marginal signals.

INSTRUMENTS TRADED (7) 
The EA scans and trades the following symbols:

  EURUSD  - MACD strategy (H4)
  GBPUSD  - Stochastic oscillator (H1)
  USDJPY  - MACD strategy (H4) + SMC filter
  XAUUSD  - EMA Crossover (H1)
  GBPJPY  - MACD strategy (H1) + SMC filter
  EURJPY  - Bollinger Bands breakout (H1)
  USDCHF  - MACD strategy (H1)

Symbols not available on your broker are automatically skipped. No configuration needed.

5 TRADING STRATEGIES 
Each instrument is assigned the optimal strategy:

1. MACD - Moving Average Convergence Divergence (trend momentum)
2. EMA CROSS - Exponential Moving Average crossover (trend following)
3. RSI - Relative Strength Index (mean reversion)
4. BOLLINGER BANDS - Volatility breakout
5. STOCHASTIC - Oscillator crossover

SIGNAL SCORING SYSTEM (10 factors) 
ForexHunter does NOT trade every signal. Each potential setup is scored:

  - Candlestick patterns (3-bar confirmation, hammer, engulfing)
  - Price action structure (higher highs / lower lows)
  - RSI divergence detection
  - MACD divergence detection
  - Smart Money Concepts (order blocks, liquidity zones)
  - Fibonacci proximity
  - Volume Spread Analysis (VSA)
  - Session timing bonus (London/NY kill zones)
  - Regime alignment (ADX trend filter)
  - Confluence score (multi-indicator confirmation)

Only signals scoring above 50 points (out of ~100) are executed. This eliminates marginal setups and focuses capital on the highest-probability trades.

SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) 
ForexHunter includes an optional Smart Money Concepts filter on selected pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY). The SMC module analyzes order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones to filter out low-quality signals and only trade in the direction of institutional flow.

RISK MANAGEMENT 
  - Position sizing:    0.3% of balance per trade (conservative)
  - Max concurrent:     3 positions (limits portfolio exposure)
  - Max drawdown halt:  8% floating DD stops new entries
  - ATR-based stops:    SL = 2.0 x ATR (per-pair)
  - ATR-based targets:  TP = 6.0 x ATR (RR = 3:1)
  - Rate limiting:      1-hour cooldown per pair (prevents overtrading)
  - Signal dedup:       10-pip minimum between entries on same pair
  - Correlation filter: Prevents over-concentration in same currency
  - Anti-concentration: Max 70% of positions in one direction
  - No hedging:         Never holds opposing positions on same pair
  - Session check:      No trades when market is closed (weekends/holidays)
  - Margin-safe lots:   Auto-reduces lot size to fit free margin

RECOMMENDED SETUP 
  - Chart:           Any (EA scans all 7 pairs regardless of chart)
  - Timeframe:       Any (each pair uses its own assigned timeframe)
  - Account type:    Hedging recommended (multiple concurrent positions)
  - Min balance:     $1,000 (optimal $5,000+)
  - Leverage:        1:100 or higher

INSTALLATION 
1. Copy ForexHunterEA.ex5 into MQL5\Experts\
2. Drag onto any chart (the EA scans all pairs automatically)
3. Enable AutoTrading
4. The EA starts scanning within 60 seconds

KEY FEATURES 
- 7 INSTRUMENTS - FX majors, gold, JPY crosses
- 5 STRATEGIES - MACD, EMA, RSI, Bollinger, Stochastic
- 10-FACTOR SCORING - Only top-quality signals (score >= 50) executed
- SMART MONEY CONCEPTS - Institutional signal filtering
- CONSERVATIVE RISK - 0.3% per trade, max 3 concurrent, RR 3:1
- AUTO-RISK MANAGEMENT - Margin-safe lots, DD halt, session filter
- CORRELATION AWARE - Prevents over-concentration
- MULTI-TIMEFRAME - Each pair uses optimal timeframe (H1/H4)

IMPORTANT NOTES 
- The EA requires Market Watch to have the symbols available. Symbols not on your broker are skipped automatically.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live.
- Best results on accounts with competitive spreads on FX majors and gold.
- Positions exit by SL/TP only (no break-even or trailing) for clean, error-free execution.



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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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