Market Structure Engine Dow Swings BOS and CHoCH

Market Structure Engine - Dow Swings, BOS and CHoCH


Market Structure Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for visualizing Dow-style market structure with adaptive internal and external swing layers. It identifies HH, HL, LH and LL swings, then marks BOS and CHoCH events when structure levels are broken.


Main features

- Adaptive internal swing engine based on ATR.

- External market structure derived from confirmed internal swings.

- Internal and external zigzag lines for visual structure reading.

- HH, HL, LH and LL labels for both structure layers.

- BOS and CHoCH labels with optional break lines.

- One shared break confirmation mode for all BOS and CHoCH events:

  - Candle wick

  - Candle close

- Optional latest external swing retracement levels.

- Default retracement levels: 50.0%, 61.8%, 78.6% and 88.6%.
- Editable retracement levels and colors.

- Duplicate-event cleanup with external labels prioritized by default.

- Tooltips with swing, break and Fibonacci measurement information.

- Display controls for external structure, internal structure, pending legs, labels and lines.


How it works

The indicator first builds an internal swing structure from adaptive ATR-based price movement. External structure is then derived from the internal swings to summarize the broader market structure. Same-side movement extends the active external leg, while opposite internal pullbacks are used as candidates before external continuation or reversal breaks are confirmed. Break confirmation can be selected from candle wick or candle close.


Important notes This indicator is designed for visual market-structure analysis. It is not an Expert Advisor, does not trade automatically, and does not provide guaranteed trading results. Swing pivots require confirmation, so a confirmed label may be placed on the earlier candle where the pivot occurred. Pending or live structure visuals may move while the current swing is still forming.


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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework
Parinya Thipchart
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Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework The Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework is a multi-timeframe price action scanner for XAUUSD (Gold Spot) . It monitors all 9 timeframes simultaneously — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN — and displays pattern detection results on a real-time dashboard drawn directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the Mae Pla Green Pen trading methodology, which uses structured price action patterns to identify potential trade setups. Pattern Detection Three
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