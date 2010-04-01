Market Structure Engine - Dow Swings, BOS and CHoCH





Market Structure Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for visualizing Dow-style market structure with adaptive internal and external swing layers. It identifies HH, HL, LH and LL swings, then marks BOS and CHoCH events when structure levels are broken.





Main features

- Adaptive internal swing engine based on ATR.

- External market structure derived from confirmed internal swings.

- Internal and external zigzag lines for visual structure reading.

- HH, HL, LH and LL labels for both structure layers.

- BOS and CHoCH labels with optional break lines.

- One shared break confirmation mode for all BOS and CHoCH events:

- Candle wick

- Candle close

- Optional latest external swing retracement levels.

- Default retracement levels: 50.0%, 61.8%, 78.6% and 88.6%.- Editable retracement levels and colors.

- Duplicate-event cleanup with external labels prioritized by default.

- Tooltips with swing, break and Fibonacci measurement information.

- Display controls for external structure, internal structure, pending legs, labels and lines.





How it works

The indicator first builds an internal swing structure from adaptive ATR-based price movement. External structure is then derived from the internal swings to summarize the broader market structure. Same-side movement extends the active external leg, while opposite internal pullbacks are used as candidates before external continuation or reversal breaks are confirmed. Break confirmation can be selected from candle wick or candle close.





Important notes This indicator is designed for visual market-structure analysis. It is not an Expert Advisor, does not trade automatically, and does not provide guaranteed trading results. Swing pivots require confirmation, so a confirmed label may be placed on the earlier candle where the pivot occurred. Pending or live structure visuals may move while the current swing is still forming.